IT Support Technician
2024-01-05
Odevo is a group of exciting brands with a shared vision of challenging the status quo in the property management industry. We're committed to revolutionizing the industry with innovative software solutions that make managing properties easier, more efficient, and more effective. Our cloud-based platform is unique, and we have proven ourselves as a leading and innovative player in a brief time. Our global product development department acts as a SaaS supplier to all the companies in the Odevo group and several other players in the industry. Together, we will continue to challenge and change this industry. To continue our ambitious growth journey, we seek more great people to join us to build market-leading property management software products. Are you one of them?
About the role
Your tasks in the role of Support Technician mainly consist of handling incoming IT cases by phone, email or logged directly into our Freshdesk portal. You will have daily contact with colleagues across Odevo to carry out troubleshooting, installation and maintenance in various systems and environments. We work with mainly Windows PCs in a Microsoft 365 / Azure environment. Furthermore, you are part of a wonderful and close-knit team and are offered a solid introduction and training opportunities.
Responsibilities
• Provide timely and effective technical support to end-users, addressing hardware and software issues and delivering requests.
• Log, prioritize, and track support tickets through resolution, ensuring accurate documentation of each issue and keeping the ticket up to date with actions taken.
• Diagnose and resolve hardware, software, and network problems through analysis and troubleshooting techniques.
• Maintain clear and concise communication with end-users, keeping them informed about the status and resolution of their issues.
• Offer both desk-side and remote assistance to users, guiding them through problem-solving steps and ensuring a positive customer experience.
• Configure, install and update hardware and software systems as required and manage the setup of new starters and leavers following documented procedures.
• Provide basic training to end-users on software applications and IT best practices.
• Follow and enforce security protocols to safeguard information systems and data.
Who you are
To succeed in this role, you have a solid interest in technology and look forward to developing in this area. We believe that you have a good sense of service, are structured in how you approach your work and are communicative both verbally and in writing. You describe yourself as a positive team player as you are unpretentious, helpful and thrive in social contexts. Solving problems is close to your heart.
Experience
• Completed high school diploma, preferably in IT, data or technology.
• Previous experience in an IT Support or customer service role.
• Good knowledge of Windows and Microsoft 365 environments.
• Excellent customer service skills and written and verbal communication.
• Knowledge of following Microsoft technologies, Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), Exchange, Teams and Intune/Autopilot.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
• Bachelor's Degree in system science or other technology-related programmes would be an advantage.
What we offer
• Professional growth - to work with the most talented people in the industry.
• Modern technology - we invest in the latest technologies and tools and encourage our team members to share their ideas and take ownership of their work.
• Innovation - to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of our industry and make a real impact.
• Commitment to quality - a dynamic and forward-thinking company that values profitable and long-term product development.
Location
You will be based in our magnificent office on Hammarbybacken 31 in Stockholm, you may also be required to travel to other offices from time to time.
Excited?
If you are excited about being part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position.
