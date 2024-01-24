Scrum Master (bfsi)

Svara AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-01-24


As Scrum Master for BSFI, you must have suffecient experience working in similar domain and with core finance systems. Following are your responsibilities
Implement Project Management/Best Practices. ...
Keep all Parties on Track and Informed. ...
Introduce Agile Engineering Practices. ...
Coach Team Members. ...
Host Daily Stand-up Meetings. ...
Assist the Product Owner With the Product Backlog. ...
Remove Roadblocks. ...
Teach Scrum Practices and Principles.

Working with Gobal IT suppliers in your role is also a key aspect and you must be well versed with it.

