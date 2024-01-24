Scrum Master (bfsi)
Svara AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svara AB i Stockholm
As Scrum Master for BSFI, you must have suffecient experience working in similar domain and with core finance systems. Following are your responsibilities
Implement Project Management/Best Practices. ...
Keep all Parties on Track and Informed. ...
Introduce Agile Engineering Practices. ...
Coach Team Members. ...
Host Daily Stand-up Meetings. ...
Assist the Product Owner With the Product Backlog. ...
Remove Roadblocks. ...
Teach Scrum Practices and Principles.
Working with Gobal IT suppliers in your role is also a key aspect and you must be well versed with it. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23
E-post: naresh@svarait.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svara AB
(org.nr 559053-5547)
Heliosgatan 58 Lgh 1201 (visa karta
)
120 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8418224