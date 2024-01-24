Non-Destructive Testing Technician
2024-01-24
About the job
Inspekt AlfaTest is a leading Testing company in Sweden, specializing in the Industrial, Maritime and Offshore sectors. We are constantly expanding our market share and are looking for a disciplined and experienced technician to work with the projects that we have now, as well as developing with us into the future.
Inspekt AlfaTest seeks to permanently employ one or more NDT technicians, certified ISO 9712 for NDT methods VT, MT, PT, UT, ET, RT. PAUT and NACE certificates are also merits.
IRATA Level 2 or 3 is required.
Drivers licence B and good command of English essential.
