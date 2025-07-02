IT Support Specialist
2025-07-02
We are looking for an IT Support Specialist to join SEB Embedded!
Join us in ensuring that SEB Embedded runs smoothly by providing hands-on IT support across our organization. You will be a key player in maintaining and improving our internal tooling and systems, empowering our teams to do their best work every day.
About the team
You will be part of the Platform Engineering team, but support the full SEB Embedded Organization enabling everyone to operate at their best. We support our colleagues across domains by ensuring their tools and systems are efficient, secure, and well-integrated. You and your closest colleague will work together in a proactive, helpful way, driven by a shared mission to create a seamless digital workplace.
What you will do
You will provide day-to-day IT support for employees across the company, primarily on macOS and Google Workspace. We work with a modern IT environment based on macOS, Google Workspace, and the Atlassian suite. This is a service-oriented role, perfect for someone early in their career, who's eager to take ownership, solve problems, and grow with us.
Some of the things you will do:
Administer and troubleshoot tools like Google Workspace, Atlassian (Jira, Confluence), and other cloud-based services.
Set up and configure software and user accounts for new and existing employees.
Maintain and improve internal documentation and processes related to IT support.
Work closely with other teams to identify needs, propose solutions, and continuously improve our IT environment.
Help develop solutions to improve IT efficiency.
Who you are
You're someone who enjoys helping others, solving problems, and working hands-on with technology. You are self-motivated, service-minded, and not afraid to take initiative or explore new solutions. You communicate clearly and confidently with both technical and non-technical users.
Key ingredients to succeed in this role:
1-2 years of experience in a similar IT support role.
Comfortable working in a macOS environment.
Hands-on experience with Google Workspace administration.
Service-oriented mindset with strong communication skills.
Ability to work independently and drive tasks to completion.
Nice to have: Experience with Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence).
What we offer
We believe in a healthy work-life balance meaning we encourage a hybrid set-up that puts emphasis on flexibility and autonomy. Your unique talents and skills are important to us, therefore we want you to thrive in your development and have the chance to grow within the organization in a way that resonates with your aspirations.
We offer the best of both worlds; the stability and security of an established company together with the innovation and energy of a scale-up. As part of your journey, working alongside exceptional colleagues, we want to make sure to nurture your skills while you contribute to our collective success!
Application
With summer vacations approaching, we will begin reviewing applications in August. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Jobbnummer
9414136