IT Support Engineer (Ubuntu Linux)

Assignment description
Job description
Skills:
• Linux/Ubuntu (Desktop) hands on experience
• Advanced Linux administration (incl. Endpoint End-to-End Life-Cycle Management)
• Solution design within the Ubuntu ecosystem landscape
• Automation onboarding and provisioning of Ubuntu endpoints.
• Application management for Ubuntu Linux endpoints.
• Integration knowledge to and within Ubuntu Pro product suite and Microsoft Ecosystem
• Scripting, coding in applicable Linux programming languages
• Advanced and deep knowledge and experience of the Ubuntu Pro Suite Inc. Landscape module.
High level role:
• Work along with the project architect to plan and execute the project tasks
• Cross-team collaboration
• Contribute to overall technical solution design documents
• Understand the existing ecosystem for device management
• Develop, build, and implement solutions. scripting, wherever applicable
• Contribute & support executing of test cases
• Perform validation and testing of clients in new environment
• Execute and perform troubleshooting when necessary
• Documentation of the configuration and policies
• Knowledge sharing and support training and handover initiative
