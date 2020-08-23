IT Support Associate for a global organization - Adecco Sweden AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Växjö
IT Support Associate for a global organization
Adecco Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Växjö
2020-08-23
We are looking for our future IT Support Associate talents who wants to be a part of the greatest team of all, with the hunger to learn and where re-skilling and up-skilling lays the ground of the learning organization we cooperate with. Maybe it 's you? Or your best friend? IT moves fast, don 't hesitate to connect with us.
About the role
To be a part of greatest team of all you need to have the hunger and curiosity to learn and adapt to the future need within the IT scope. In the role of IT support associate you will start your assignment by serving the global and national company employees with assistance, here you will be the expert of IT problem solving. You will solve most of the problems behind the screen with your phone, chat and email together with your colleagues in a big and open office landscape. Where you handle and follow on cases in all kinds of levels.
To really contribute and give the best possible experience you get an outstanding onboarding process to fill your knowledge with organizational values to start your journey.
Your position will be in Helsingborg or Älmhult. And since IT never sleeps you work is daily shifts between 07:00-19:00 and some rare Saturdays and Sundays. But don 't you worry! The company is filled with competent, kind, and creative people from all over the world. The main language spoken is English and you will always find someone interesting to interact with. In this process you have a clear advantage if you are familiar with the Dutch language.
About you
To be our future IT support associate we need you to give it all. In our team we don 't take no for an answer, we look and search for solutions in a creative way. We assume you resently graduated and have the basic knowledge in programming or system development. Or maybe you are one of those rare #Ibuildmyowncomputerandsystemsathome kind of a person. Then WOW, here is your chance!
Be aware that values like Togetherness, caring for the people and planet, simplicity, renew and improve, different with a meaning, cost-consciousness, give and take responsibility and lead by example are the bond that connect us together.
You must have:
Adaptive mindset
English fluently in written and speaking
In this process you have a clear advantage if you are familiar with the Dutch language
We don 't need to speak about nice to have. We know you are out there!
About Adecco
You will be employed by Adecco Sweden but you are to great to be hold back. Therefor we will send you to one of customers to be our ambassador. Remember that Adecco is one of the biggest networks in the world and your next assignment might be waiting just around the corner as you will be an ambulatory consultant.
About the employment
The assignment as IT support is a consultative assignment with an appointment immediately.We have collective agreements. We want you to feel good and we offer healthcare benefits, discount on training cards, etc. In order to make you feel safe, you are also covered by insurance and occupational healthcare.
About the application
Now it 's time for us to be more creative. Be ready to submit your CV and cover letter together with a 2-3-minute video we will send to you further in the recruitment process. We don 't judge on age, ethnicity, gender or other irrelevant prejudices. Instead you will receive 2 tests including: problem solving and personal competence.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process,
you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Åsa Lindhoff at asa.lindhoff@adecco.se
Keywords
Support, IT, Development, Developer, Programming, International company, Specialist, Learning organization,
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Visstid
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-23
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5329896
Sökord