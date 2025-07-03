IT Solution Architect
2025-07-03
Who we are
We're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. As a Telenor employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play an important role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
Telenor is rapidly heading towards the digital future, and we are now looking for a brilliant IT architect to join us. Do you have a keen interest in technology, like to challenge the telecom industry and want to create great customer experiences? Do you have a sense of humor and prefer seeking solutions rather than pointing out problems? Then, please keep on reading.
What you will do
As an IT Solution Architect, you will embark on a digitalization journey as one of the key players within the B2B Tribe, constituting one of the foundations for Telenor's development organization.
You and your colleagues will set the direction and guide us into the future. You will get to work with both short-term and strategic long-term goals. As part of this job you get to work with prioritizing our technical backlog as well as setting technology and solution strategies. In the role as an IT Solution Architect, you will work close to our business.
Within Business IT - you will play an important role in setting guidelines and build a great structure and architecture. You will work across the organization and work towards different stakeholders. We strive to build a sustainable architecture which brings awesome customer value!
Who you are
We believe that you have a master's degree from a relevant engineering program or equivalent knowledge with several years' experience from designing IT systems and solutions. You are a person who speaks up when needed as we are eager to learn from you. You are a team player but can work independently when needed.
At times you will work with our enterprise architects and with Telenor group to zoom out and help forming the bigger picture. You are communicative and skilled within stakeholder management. It is preferred, but not required, that you have deeper knowledge and experience from the telecom sector as well as the billing area. It is also a big plus if you have experience from full stack web design.
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you will be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will get:
* A flexible way of work - We believe that flexibility and freedom to choose where and how to execute your work is a driver for performance, engagement and work life balance. We also believe in the power of better together and that the team spirit develops when we meet and interact in person, therefor our offices act as magnets for collaboration, creativity and company spirit
* A generous health and benefit package with for example wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, occupational pension and much more.
* Development programs to deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence.
Come join us now
If you would like to know more, please contact hiring manager Rickard.Olsson@telenor.se
Please apply by following the "apply" link in the ad. We do not evaluate CVs sent directly to us on email.
Good to know
According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments.
Application deadline: Please apply as soon as possible since we will screen candidates on a regular basis, however August 31st at the latest. Due to summer holidays we will get back to candidates mid-August.
