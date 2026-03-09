IT Service Manager
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
You will be responsible for securing the control functions of our service operation such as Release, Change, Test and Environment management. You will collaborate closely with development teams, operations, and end users to enable stable and efficient service delivery.
You will lead a team of approximately 15 employees located in Linköping, Stockholm, and Sri Lanka. The team works in virtual, cross-functional setups across most parts of Cambio and plays a key role in leading and facilitating the deployment of new services and functionalities to our users. The combined commitment of your service area team enables a quality assured, stable and efficient IT service delivery through, controlled releases, managed changes, optimized environments, and continuous improvement.
As an IT Service Manager, you will work closely with other IT managers to utilize competencies in the most effective and optimized way. You will be part of our IT Service Organization, consisting of around 100 dedicated colleagues working within areas such as Application Management, IT Operations, IT Tooling Management, Change, Release & Environment, and IT Security.
We offer:
An important leadership role where you inspire and support your team's growth while contributing to the success and continuous improvement of our service organization.
Broad contact areas - from end users to IT specialists and leaders at all levels of the organization.
The chance to work with driven and dedicated colleagues who truly care about our customers and the positive impact we create for society.
You'll join a welcoming organization with a warm and inclusive culture, where teamwork and open collaboration are at the heart of everything we do!
Responsibilities
Lead and inspire your team - from recruiting new talent to supporting their growth through performance reviews and development opportunities.
Drive continuous improvement of ways of working, processes, and collaboration models to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.
Keep our IT policies sharp and relevant, making sure they support compliance, efficiency, and cybersecurity. You'll regularly review and update them to stay ahead of business and industry changes.
Promote maturity and knowledge throughout the organization, where you keep your ear to the ground regarding new tools for digital collaboration.
Be a key player in the IT management team, helping shape strategy and spotting smart tech solutions that boost how we work and help us reach our goals. You provide the clear focus on user needs and customer value
Build strong internal relationships, working closely with stakeholders across the organization to ensure alignment and smooth collaboration.
Partner with external vendors and service providers, making sure we get great value and reliable service.
About you
You have experience leading larger teams and have worked in medium to large organizations, preferably in roles involving partner or vendor collaboration. You are used to operating in environments with many employees and varying levels of digital maturity. Experience in ITIL-based service delivery and optimization is highly valued in this role. You understand established frameworks, know what works in practice, and can identify opportunities for improvement.
We believe that you thrive in fast-paced environments and have a structured approach to getting the right things done, at the right time, in the right place. You have a coaching leadership, with a focus on clear communication, cooperation and shared responsibility. Strong networking and interpersonal skills make it natural to communicate just as effectively with highly technical specialists as with executive stakeholders.
Leadership at Cambio builds on trust, openness and safety. It is important for us to treat everyone with dignity, respect and fairness. We use failures as learning opportunities and a way to stimulate development. Our leaders must always "walk the talk" and lead by example.
Requirements
You have documented experience in leading and facilitating deliveries in complex IT environments, as a team manager, project lead or similar. Experience in a role with managerial responsibility is a bonus.
You are accustomed to coordinating work between multiple functions (development, operations, users and stakeholders) in connection with new functions and changes
Solid understanding of ITIL processes, with hands-on experience working in a process-oriented ITIL environment
Experience in coordinating processes with a focus on structure, planning and resource optimization in larger organizations
Good experience with IT-related tools such as Jira and Confluence, combined with strong skills in Microsoft O365 environments
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
Additional information:
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Additional Information: The recruitment process will include a personality test and a problem-solving test.
The role involves access to sensitive information, therefore a background check will be conducted on the final candidate.
We review applications and conduct interviews on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible via the link.
