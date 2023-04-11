IT Service Manager
Saab is growing and we are changing our Group IT organization to cope with the new and changing demands from our businesses and customers. Group IT is a central organization, responsible for IT deliveries and services all over Saab.
Saab is a global defense and security company operating in the field of air, land and naval defense and civil security. Now the company is in an expansion phase that will challenge all parts of the company. We are approximately 19 000 employees globally and have operations on all continents.
Saab is a company where we see diversity as an asset and offer multiple opportunities for advancing in your career. By joining Group IT, you will work in an innovative environment with many skilled colleagues, contributing towards keeping people and society safe.
Your future role
The Service manager is one of the key roles in the interface between the business and IT.
As a Service Manager you act on a mandate from the Service Owner for a specific service and is operational responsible of the service delivery ensuring that all day-to-day operational activities are carried out in a timely and reliable way.
As a Service Manager, you will work closely with your counterpart on the business side at a tactical level.
Your main responsibilities/tasks will be:
* To be the main interface towards the business which uses the IT object
* To be tactically responsible for the operation and delivery of an IT object to the business
* To ensure that all day-to-day operational activities are carried out
* To initiate and manage maintenance activities/assignments based on the approved maintenance plan
* To ensure that IT components and services are available for operation in accordance with the agreed level measured by SLA and KPI
* To ensure that external suppliers are managed by contracts
* To ensure that technical integrations work in a satisfactory manner
Your profile
We believe that you today work as a project or line manager in an organization where IT is a true business enabler. You have a great interest in developing technical capabilities as well as processes, teams and individuals. Your most important quality is that you have the will, interest and commitment to learn.
To succeed in the role, you must be proactive and future oriented. Furthermore, we believe you have a customer oriented and business-like focus, with a good analytical and solution focused mindset. You are an excellent team player but also used to work independently. To thrive with us, you need to be service minded and like to work in an environment where conditions can change at short notice based on users' needs.
you have the following skills or experiences:
* good understanding of functions, tools and processes in an IT organization.
* management skills on project and team level
* great communication skills
* experience in economic management
* basic technical understanding of IT infrastructure
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab IT is a core business enabler, making it possible for Saab's business to push intellectual and technological boundaries. We are about 1100 people in 30 different locations all over the world, close to the business and always one step ahead, to anticipate and deliver tomorrows IT demand.
Read more about our company here, and if you want to know our people, here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
