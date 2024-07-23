IT Product Owner, Key & Certificate Management
We are now looking for a Product Owner responsible for Key and Certificate Management at Axis Communications to join the Core Services & Integrations department within our Information Systems organization, is that you?
Who is your future team?
The department contains of two teams responsible for their respectively IT systems supporting the company's products, services, and related processes. The backend- and frontend system developers, test engineers and IT Product Owners, they all contribute with their competencies providing a strong team spirit in an open work environment and with the sense of making a severe impact. You will work closely with a variety of stakeholders and managers to get input on capabilities needed in the different parts of the organization. It is important for you to understand the different applications and their needs, and you must be able to communicate with all areas of the company.
What you'll do here as a Product Owner, Key & Certificate Management?
You will focus on all aspects of research, design, implementation, administration, continuous improvement, and partner relationship management related to the cryptographic capabilities and services required to support business processes and applications across the Axis organization. You will have a high focus on understanding the needs of the organization and the solutions in the market. You will recommend how to implement new capabilities, and, together with our development teams, make it happen. It is important to follow market trends, maintain good relationships with customers external and internal, understanding the needs and priorities of the organization, and based on that, develop roadmaps for the responsibility area.
High level list of responsibilities:
* Establish, maintain, and document standards and guidelines for Cryptography, Key and Certificate management to align with all compliance requirements.
* Together with system developers design, implement, deploy, and mature Key & Certificate Management Services to support secure machine identity mechanisms across Axis Communications Cloud and On-Prem environments as well as API integrations with current or net new solutions.
* Define the Axis' internal PKI infrastructure including Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), CA services, integration support, and required documentation.
* Be a subject matter expert for all matters related to Cryptography, Key and Certificate Management at Axis.
Job Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree in Information Security or related field, or equivalent experience.
* Experience in Information Security roles responsible for implementation and administration of Data security, authentication mechanisms, and secure communications.
* 2-3+ years working specifically with PKI/Certificate Services, Digital Signatures, Encryption & Key Management.
* Experience both On-Prem and Cloud-based Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs), or other cryptographic hardware.
* Functional knowledge and understanding of applicable protocols and Standards including ACME, KMIP, SSL/TLS, SSH, CMP, CRL/OCSP, PKI and PKCS standards (PKCS #5, #7, #8, #10, #11, and #12).
* Strong English writing skills and detail-oriented approach to documentation.
* Proven ability to present complex data in a visual format that is intuitive to clients.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for a driven and structured individual with experience and talent in problem solving. We believe you have a service minded attitude and practical experience when it comes to technical and security matters. It is required that you have technical knowledge and experience from working with information security and certificates in particular. You are communicative and enjoy teamwork and a genuine interest of putting yourself into the "customers" situation and translate that into technical requirements. You have great social skills and an ability to manage and perform in a multi-cultural environment with international contacts. You are always open to customers and colleagues, contributing to a good team spirit and a productive environment.
Furthermore, we believe you have:
* A pedagogic approach, both spoken and written, when explaining technical matters.
* A deep understanding of technical matters.
* Experience from working in development projects and with agile methodologies.
* Excellent English skills, written and verbal.
* Swedish language skills: not essential, but a distinct advantage.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits. We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like. Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Are you ready to act?
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact the recruiting manager Stefan Liljestrand on +46 46 272 18 00.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
