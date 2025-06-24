IT/OT System Engineer
2025-06-24
The opportunity
We are looking for IT/OT System engineers to join Hitachi Energy in Ludvika.
You will be part of a team of talented engineers tasked with deploying and securing the next generation of control systems within HVDC. You will be responsible for integrating and implementing features aligning with customer- and market requirements. In this position, you will serve as a key resource in the assigned area, contributing to deployments of the MACH control platform in large HVDC project deliveries at Hitachi Energy.
"Our people and the teams are the key to our success! We are looking for a dedicated team player, ready to shape the future with us." - Anders Månsson, Engineering Manager.
How you'll make an impact
Be part of a team for system, network, and cybersecurity design and implementations in HVDC projects, focus OT - HMI, SCADA, automation part.
Building complete infrastructure of networks and systems to support operations, and ensuring systems and networks contain defined levels of cybersecurity.
Upon level of experience, mentoring junior associates and driving knowledge-sharing initiatives.
Upon level of experience, actively contributing to identifying and capturing opportunities for improvement.
Your background
A university degree within a relevant technical area, preferably Computer Science or other relevant education/experience
Strong verbal and written communication skills, fluent in English and comfortable in customer discussions
Experience in human machine interface design and testing, Aveva platform, Microscada or similar
Experience in SCADA, automation design and testing, IEC101, IEC104, IEC61850 or similar
Experience with databases and high-availability solutions
Experience with scripting languages and automation technologies
Experience with network equipment (firewalls, switches, GPS clocks) and redundant network designs and protocols
All further network and cybersecurity experience is a major plus
Experience with Microsoft client- and server operating systems (virtual and bare metal) from legacy to current generations
Experience with Active Directory and the different roles, integration with third-party devices and appliances
Experience with port-, vulnerability-, and malware scanners, able to digest and communicate the output
Knowledge of intrusion detection systems, security information event monitoring, application control and other
Security-relevant systems
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Anders Månsson, anders.mansson@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Anders Månsson, anders.mansson@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 21 85; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 36 94; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
