IT/OT System Engineer
2024-02-19
We are looking for IT/OT System engineers to join Hitachi Energy in Ludvika.
You will be part of a team of talented engineers tasked with deploying and securing the next generation of control systems within HVDC. You will be responsible for integrating and implementing features aligning with customer- and market requirements. In this position you will serve as a key resource in the assigned area contributing to deployments of the MACH control platform in large HVDC project deliveries at Hitachi Energy. We are organized in three teams handling the IT/OT System scope together. IT with network and cybersecurity, OT with HMI/SCADA and System solutions with handling solutions and project support. You are experienced in either of or some of the areas.
Your responsibilities
Work with system-, network-, and cybersecurity implementations in HVDC projects
Building complete infrastructure of networks and systems to support operations
Ensuring systems and networks contain defined levels of cybersecurity and participating in security assessments as a subject-matter expert
Building the operational system, as HMI application and Gateway Server connection to remote control centers.
Mentoring junior associates and driving knowledge-sharing initiatives
Interfacing with R&D departments and customers, ensuring expectations are met and exceeded
Actively contributing to identifying and capturing opportunities for improvement
Your background
A university degree within a relevant technical area, preferably Computer Science or other relevant education/experience
Strong verbal and written communication skills, fluent in English and comfortable in customer discussions
Experience with network equipment (firewalls, switches, GPS clocks, servers and workstations) and redundant network designs and protocols
Experience with Microsoft client- and server operating systems (virtual and bare metal) from legacy to current generations
Experience with database management/SQL and high-availability solutions
Experience of HMI with Intouch application and Gateway Server with MicroSCADA or similar
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply no later than 24th of March! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Anders Månsson, anders.mansson@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Anders Månsson, anders.mansson@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107 382 986; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 240 78 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
