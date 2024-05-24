Construction Manager- Sweden
Microsoft Cloud Operations + Innovation (CO+I) is the team behind the cloud. CO+I is responsible for delivering over 200 Microsoft web portals, Live and Online Services around the world including infrastructure, security and compliance, operations, globalization, and manageability.
The role of the Data Center Delivery (DCD) Construction Manager requires strong interpersonal, communication, Leadership and organizational skills, ability to self-direct, strong background in construction, engineering, controls, and operational requirements and an emphasis on project/construction management, datacenter lease market experience, client representation, and project level services. This role directly drives and provides oversight of the tactical delivery of data center projects within their portfolio.
The DCD Construction Manager is ultimately responsible for the complete project delivery of the Campus projects to the expectations of Safety, Quality, Predictable Cost and Schedule and Risk Management. The DCD Construction Manager is responsible for ensuring that the projects meet Microsoft guidelines and standards, which may be adjusted from time-to-time based on best practices and lessons learned drawn from previous projects as well as industry changing best practice.
The DCD Construction Manager is responsible and accountable for managing the delivery of projects, aligns team objectives, business processes, General Contractor (GC) and vendor management strategies, and cross-group collaboration efforts with the project strategy. This will result in effective customer relationship management and efficiency in cost management and project delivery.
The DCD Construction Manager will be a relentless advocate for managing safe delivery of the project at the quality expectations. The DCD Construction Manager will also collaborate with Microsoft Security, Microsoft IT, Legal, Project Engineering, MS Business Risk Management, and other internal groups to maintain the corporate vision and goals for the Project.
In addition, this position will be responsible for coordinating and reviewing contractor/vendor performance related to cash flow and budget summaries and will clarify those reports in presentations to the delivery and executive chain. Other responsibilities include oversight and project controls, Project Expenditure Request, Professional Services Request, Change Orders, Pay Applications, etc. Additional tasks include MS partner engagement, as well as participation in communications plans, and community involvement with support from Data Center Operations (DCOPs), Real Estate Services, Data Center Services, and Corporate Communications teams.
Qualifications
Experience: Progressive responsibility in leading Data Center, semiconductor, Oil-gas, Bio-Pharmaceutical or other large scale construction projects
Degrees and/or professional licenses in Engineering, Construction Management, Contract Management, Project Management and Leadership
Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills, ability to provide clear direction to a diverse team and quickly resolve issues gating project progression
Experience leading and driving multiple, large multi-faceted projects, including Safety Management, Quality Management, Risk Management, Contract Management, Project Controls
Strong ability to lead a large team independently in order to manage projects predictably in Safety, Quality, Cost, Schedule and Risk Management, and positively influence cross-discipline teams.
Analytical mindset: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret complex data and identify trends.
Detail-oriented: Meticulous attention to specification and governing standards detail and installation compliance with a commitment to delivering high-quality results. This includes auditing contractor certifications.
Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to articulate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders, promoting open and inclusive communication.
Team player: Demonstrated ability to and appreciation for working collaboratively in a fast-paced and dynamic environment to meet schedule.
Adaptability: Ability to adapt to changing priorities and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
Quality mindset: A strong passion for maintaining accountability and adherence to project quality standards and specifications. Plan, Do, Check, Act.
Education
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Construction Project Management, Contract Management or Construction Management.
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings: Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request via the Accommodation request form.
