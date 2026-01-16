IT Operations Manager
Cdon AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2026-01-16
Want to be the key player keeping one of the Nordics' most well-known e-commerce marketplaces running smoothly, every single day? At CDON Group, our Stockholm office brings together developers, product teams, sales, customer service, and leadership, all depending on IT infrastructure that just works.
We're looking for an IT Operations Manager who wants to own the full responsibility for our internal IT environment, from hands-on daily support in the office to building structures, processes, and smart solutions that scale. You'll be the go-to person when something breaks, and you'll also be the one building asset management, developing our Google Workspace environment, and driving improvements across the board.
About us
Join us at CDON Group, a Swedish listed company with a long history and extensive experience in the e-commerce market. Our mission is to unleash the power of the marketplace to give the best shopping experience in the Nordics.
We are dedicated to providing great online shopping experiences and are on the lookout for an IT Manager to join us on this journey for our two Nordic marketplaces: CDON and Fyndiq.
About the role
You'll have overall responsibility for our internal IT environment, ensuring everything runs smoothly for our team members every day. You'll be our in-house IT Operations Manager working both operatively with support, clients, and office infrastructure, and strategically on building structures, processes, and smarter workflows together with leadership and other key stakeholders. You will be a one-man team internally, working with external IT-partners for different solutions like network etc.
Responsibilities includes
• Ensure the daily IT environment functions smoothly, from Wi-Fi, VPN, and printing to meeting room tech, Sonos speakers, Ring Doorbell, and other office equipment
• Manage ordering, configuration, and lifecycle management of computers, phones, and hardware (asset management)
• Administer Google Workspace, Slack, and other central systems, including user accounts, permissions
• Be responsible for IT and Security Policies
• Manage and develop MDM solutions for Mac and Windows clients
• Support budget work related to IT and maintain responsibility for cost tracking and basic analysis of IT-related expenses
• Manage external IT vendors, follow up on contracts, and contribute to procurement of network, Wi-Fi, and other IT services
• Drive the long-term IT roadmap, identifying opportunities to automate workflows and improve security posture
Qualifications and requirements
We're looking for someone confident, solution-oriented, and an experienced IT generalist with a solid background in operational IT work in a modern office environment. You thrive working close to users, enjoy being "the person who gets things done" in daily operations, and take ownership of the full internal IT environment, from computers and meeting rooms to networks, accounts, and vendor management. You're social, engaging, and enjoy building relationships across the organization. This role is stationed full-time at our office, 5 days a week.
We'd especially like to see:
• Experience as an IT Operations Manager or similar broad role, ideally supporting 50+ users
• Strong knowledge of Google Workspace administration (email, accounts, groups, permissions, etc.)
• Experience with client management and MDM tools (e.g., for Mac/iPhone and Windows, such as Kandji/Intune or similar)
• Practical experience with networking (Wi-Fi, VLAN, firewalls, DNS/DHCP) and working with external vendors
• Experience managing client hardware and peripherals (Mac, PC, mobile devices, meeting room tech, printers, etc.)
• Experience with issue tracking and support processes (e.g., via Slack and/or Jira)
• Ability to work independently, prioritize in a fast-paced environment, and understand what's business-critical
• Professional proficiency in English and Swedish, with a genuine interest in service and helping others in daily operations
What we offer
An opportunity to be part of a unique growth journey, actively contributing to the success of the leading e-commerce marketplaces in the Nordics.
A collaborative and dynamic work environment, with passionate colleagues who believe in CDON Group's mission
Competitive compensation package, including benefits such as pension and insurance through Max Matthiessen and MyBenefit portal.
Career growth opportunities within a rapidly evolving company.
Application Process:
Please attach your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your interest and suitability for the job. We will be conducting interviews with candidates on an ongoing basis. However, we will take some well-deserved leave over Christmas and will start assessing the applications starting on the 7th of January.
To ensure a professional and unbiased assessment, we will ask candidates to perform a combination of logical reasoning and personality tests as part of the process.
If you have any questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Consultant Daniel Sumberaz at daniel.sumberaz@cdon.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Cdon AB
(org.nr 556406-1702), https://careers.cdon.com
