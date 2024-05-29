IT Infrastructure Portfolio Manager
2024-05-29
Roles and Responsibilities
• Collaborate with the sales team to understand customer requirements, challenges, and business objectives.
• Design and propose comprehensive network solutions that address specific customer needs and align with industry best practices.
• Develop compelling presentations and technical demos to showcase the value proposition of our network solutions.
• Assist in the creation of proposals, responses to RFPs/RFQs, and other sales collateral.
• Provide technical expertise during customer meetings, presentations, and negotiations.
• Stay up-to-date on the latest networking technologies and market trends.
• Collaborate with internal engineering teams to ensure technical feasibility and successful implementation of proposed solutions.
Technical Skills
Presales, Design & Estimation Skills on Switching/Routing/Wireless & DDI ,Network Automation and Operations
Strong understanding of network architectures, protocols, and security concepts (e.g., TCP/IP, routing, switching, firewalls).
Experience with leading network vendors' products and solutions (e.g., Cisco, Aruba Juniper, Arista).
Ability to work independently, manage multiple priorities, and meet deadlines.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Certifications
CXO Level Engagement Experience
Certification: CCIE/CCNP/TOGAF
Soft Skills
• Excellent Presentation Skills
• Excellent in Verbal, written communication.
• Creative thinking in implementing Service improvements (automation, incident reduction, etc.).
• Willingness and flexibility to learn new technologies, scale up quickly and adapt to different roles as the situation demands.
• Experienced in writing RFPs solutions and presentations during client visits.
