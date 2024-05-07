IT Compliance Specialist
Bauhaus & Co Kb It / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bauhaus & Co Kb It i Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
IT Compliance Specialist
Are you passionate about IT processes and compliance? Do you have experience in ensuring compliance with security standards and regulations? If so, you might be the IT Compliance Specialist that we are looking for!
Your responsibilities
As an IT Compliance specialist, you will be responsible for compliance documentation and IT work processes (non-technical) of BAUHAUS in the Nordics, a leading retailer of home improvement products with over 300 stores across Europe.
You will work closely with the IT Security Specialist and colleagues across the IT operations & business application teams - as well as external providers - to ensure compliance with PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry), GDPR, IT Audit, ISO 27001, and other relevant frameworks.
Hands-on updating and maintaining internal processes, procedures, and templates for IT compliance - including structuring IT documentation platform
Offering support internally as a compliance expert
Organizing, managing, and coordinating periodic reviews of validated systems in coordination with the IT Security Specialist
Engaging in IT compliance projects and initiatives for both business and internal process improvements
Participate in IT Security audits
Educating stakeholders on compliance processes, as relevant
This is a new position, so you will have the opportunity to participate in shaping the role
Currently Nordic IT supports 4,500 users across Denmark, Iceland, Norway & Sweden. An integration project has just started to include Finland/Estonia as well, so we will soon be 5500 colleagues across 56 stores & 5 servicecenters. Our landscape is broad & complex as we use Azure; SAP S/4 Hana; Adobe Commerce (Magento); Viking POS; SD-WAN+MPLS network; 2300 PCs; 200+ servers and an external SOC. All of these and more are in scope for this position. We are a virtual organization with a multi-cultural team of many nationalities.
BAUHAUS takes IT security & compliance very seriously as we understand the consequences and the need for meticolous attention to security. This is a new position, so you will have the opportunity to participate in shaping the role.
About you:
At least two years of practical experience with IT security & compliance documentation
A bachelor's degree in computer science, information systems, or similar
Solid knowledge of IT security & compliance frameworks & standards - such as GDPR, ISO 27001; PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry), ITIL - certifications are preferable
Ability to understand both complicated IT security technical details & complex legal, compliance topics
Good communication and collaboration skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to communicate complex issues to various stakeholders
Analytical approach; methodical and organized, able to adjust the level of detail according to the situation.
Is curious and naturally seeks latest information in the IT security & compliance field
Fluent in English and Danish or Swedish
You should be passionate about delivering high-quality service, capable of working both independently and collaboratively. A proactive approach, sharp analytical skills, attention to detail, and structured thinking are essential, especially when managing multiple tasks and adhering to deadlines.
What is in it for you?
You will join team of highly skilled colleagues who will be happy to share their knowledge with you as you share yours with them. IT We are located in Denmark (Tilst) and Sweden (Stockholm) and good collaboration across all teams and locations are key to success.
You will join a high-paced and growing business, that presents a lot of exciting challenges and thus also opportunities to help put your mark on BAUHAUS together with your colleagues. BAUHAUS work with many new technologies, and you will have the opportunity to adress the compliance aspects of these. We offer:
A competitive salary and benefits package
A flexible and supportive work environment, where you can work partly remote or from one of our offices
Opportunities for professional development and career growth
A chance to make a difference in a fast-growing and innovative company, where you can contribute to our vision of making home improvement accessible and affordable for everyone
Reference is directly to Niels Nielsen - co-CIO/Head of IT Operations. This position will be based in Tilst (Aarhus) or Järfälla (Stockholm) and will include limited traveling.
Interested?
If you have any questions, please reach out to Niels Nielsen - nni@bauhaus.dk
Please send your application soon, as interviews will be held on an ongoing basis.
We look forward to receiving your application Ersättning
By agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bauhaus & Co KB
, http://www.bauhaus.se Arbetsplats
Bauhaus & Co Kb It Jobbnummer
8664972