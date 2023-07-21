IT Business Partner
Odevo AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Odevo AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Odevo is a group of exciting brands with a shared vision of challenging the status quo in the property management industry. We're committed to revolutionizing the industry with innovative software solutions that make managing properties easier, more efficient, and more effective. Our cloud-based platform is unique, and we have proven ourselves as a leading and innovative player in a brief time. Our global product development department acts as a SaaS supplier to all the companies in the Odevo group and several other players in the industry. Together, we will continue to challenge and change this industry. To continue our ambitious growth journey, we seek more great people to join us. Are you one of them?
About the role
Are you passionate about leveraging technology to drive business success? Are you skilled at building strong relationships with key stakeholders? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team as an IT Business Partner at Odevo and Nabo.
As an IT Business Partner, you will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between our IT department and the business, ensuring that technology initiatives align with our strategic objectives and create tangible value. You will collaborate with key stakeholders to understand their needs, advocate for them within the IT Ops team, and drive the delivery of technology change initiatives.
Your key responsibilities will include:
• To create strategic plans that align IT initiatives with business objectives, driving value and success.
• To understand business needs, strategies, and objectives, gaining insight into key processes and challenges. Your role will involve communicating priorities to the IT Ops team, identifying opportunities to enhance business value through technology, and collaborating with Product Owners and Solution Architects to develop solutions aligned with business requirements.
• Identifying and managing the current and future demand for IT services, with a focus on growth and M&A activities. Your expertise will ensure that our IT project portfolio aligns accurately with business priorities.
• Monitor KPIs and SLAs, gather customer feedback, and drive proactive improvement actions between IT and the business. Additionally, you will excel in business change management, ensuring the documentation and approval of requirements, managing readiness, and facilitating effective communication and user understanding of changes.
Who you are
You possess an ability to engage with colleagues at all levels of the organisation, ensuring, ensuring smooth operations and effective collaboration. Your communication and interpersonal skills set you apart, fostering strong relationships and teamwork among colleagues and stakeholders. With your holistic understanding of the long-term "big picture" and short-term perspectives, you can chart a clear course toward achieving organizational objectives. You bring valuable insights to the table, capable of proposing and estimating the financial impact of different solutions, ensuring smart decision-making. Furthermore, experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment will be highly regarded, as it demonstrates the ability to thrive in dynamic settings.
Experience
• Bachelor's degree, preferably in a technical discipline, or equivalent experience
• Minimum of five years of experience in a similar role
• Understanding of IT service management (ITSM) and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles
• Experience of working with both waterfall and agile project approaches
• Awareness of the importance of Security and GDPR requirements
• Experience working in a relevant industry is helpful, but not required.
• Fluent in Swedish and English; Finnish would be an advantage
What we offer
• Professional growth - to work with the most talented developers in the industry.
• Modern technology - we invest in the latest technologies and tools and encourage our team members to share their ideas and take ownership of their work.
• Innovation - to work on exciting projects that push the boundaries of our industry and make a real impact.
• Commitment to quality - a dynamic and forward-thinking company that values profitable and long-term product development.
• Remote friendly - you'll be part of a team that values collaboration and communication, regardless of location.
•
Location
This is a hybrid location-based role, with the successful candidate expected to work from the Stockholm office 2-3 days per week and the option to work remotely for the remaining days. Our office is on the top floor in the newly built Sthlm 04, which offers stunning views over Stockholm.
Excited?
If you are excited about being part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position.
Why we formed Odevo (https://odevo.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Odevo-Short-Story-Light.pdf)
About Odevo (https://odevo.com/)
About Nabo (https://nabo.se/)
Our Software (https://odevo.com/our-software/) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Odevo AB
(org.nr 559185-5787), http://www.odevo.com Arbetsplats
Odevo Jobbnummer
7980861