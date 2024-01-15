IT Business Analyst - HR SAP Payroll
You may not know Essity, but Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company dedicated to improving well-being through our products and solutions, essentials for everyday life.
Our corporate headquarter is in Stockholm, Sweden. We are a corporate leader when it comes to sustainability and have strong values - our Essity Beliefs & Behaviors - which drive our amazing culture. Our products improve the lives of people who use them, as we break barriers to well-being.
Working at Essity is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world a healthier, more hygienic and safer place. With impactful innovations coupled with sustainable solutions, we strive to reach more people every year with the necessary and essential solutions for well-being.
About the Role
At Essity, we are gradually extending our scope and continuing our path within a bigger digitization journey. Our IT Services function is part of the organization Global Operational Services. Currently we're rolling out a new template in our HR environment. We're recruiting an IT Business Analyst Payroll who will support us in our SAP and ADP journey. You will be the main technical lead for Payroll implementation projects in the HR area. This position will preferably be located in Munich but could also be located in Göteborg, Hamburg, Pragues or Kunheim.
We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and moves at a fast pace. If you are ready to step into a highly international arena and want to make a difference, we'd love to talk!
What You Will Do
Lead Payroll projects.
Develop business cases and support the prioritization process.
Continuously review and edit requirements, specifications and recommendations related to a proposed solution;
Coordinate engagements with stakeholders as they relate to evaluation, design, and delivery of business capabilities;
Analyze configuration, customization, testing, deployment and support in Payroll solutions;
Provide Support for Payroll applications.
Who You Are
Approx. 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst in SAP HR Payroll and ideally in ADP
Solid SAP HR modules background is a plus
ADP Global view and ADP Celergo background will be beneficial
Good understanding of SAP cross-module integration (e.g. Finance) and external applications (e.g. Workday; UKG Dimensions) will be beneficial
Experienced in managing multiple tasks and shifting priorities within an international team
Passion for problem solving and HR area;
Experienced in implementation Payroll projects;
Fluent English knowledge required
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
Collaborative and Caring Culture | Empowerment & Engaged People | Work with Impact and A Powerful Purpose | Individual Learning & Career Growth | Health & Safety Priority | Sustainable Value Together| Innovation| Sustainable Working Life | Total Reward
