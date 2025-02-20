Issr Is Looking For A Teacher Librarian
2025-02-20
The International School of the Stockholm Region is a publically funded international school which exists primarily to serve the educational needs of the transient and/or international community of Stockholm. The school runs the International Baccalaureate's curricula. The Primary Years Program (PYP) is offered to students from 5-11 years of age, the Middle Years Program (MYP) is offered to students from 11-16 and the Diploma Program (DP) is available for students from 16-19 year of age. The school's language of instruction is English for all subjects. At ISSR, students can receive an internationally recognized education in English from 5 to 19 years of age in one location in the center of Stockholm. The teachers at ISSR are qualified and experienced educators. Teachers and staff take part in the wide range of professional development resources and activities offered by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IB).
Job description:
ISSR is looking for a teacher librarian to support students and teachers across all three IB programmes. This position is a temporary cover for a study leave for the school year 2025-2026. The role includes teaching and supporting academic integrity, research skills and literacy across the school. This includes but is not limited to conducting PYP weekly lessons with all classes, being part of the MYP Personal Project supervisor team and supporting DP students with academic integrity and research. Digital tools are an integral part of the teaching and learning. The ISSR teacher librarian creates engaging learning spaces, both physical and virtual. There is an ongoing expectation to collaborate closely with students and teachers to facilitate learning. In addition, the teacher librarian builds library resources for a multi-lingual community and maintains the physical library. The librarian position requires initiative, organizational skills, flexibility, and open-mindedness. All documentation and communication at ISSR is carried out in English.
Responsibilities include:
Teaching literacy, academic integrity, and research skills across all three IB programmes
Supporting teachers with planning/teaching/ co-teaching academic honesty, research skills and literacy
Library maintenance
Participating in collaborative planning sessions with teachers
Requirements:
Qualified Librarian and/or educator (University degree)
Highly competent with ICT
Proficiency in written and spoken English (academic level)
Other qualifications may include:
Has experience as a teacher librarian
Has relevant IB training and/ or experience
Other:
We place emphasis on ability to take initiative and flexibility in approach with colleagues and students and a desire to work collaboratively and consistently with a commitment to the whole school ethos.
Interviews are on-going.
• Heltid
• vikariat augusti 2025 - juni 2026
• Start date: vid överenskommelse
• kontaktperson: Jenny Arvidsson
