IOS-Developer to GeoGuessr
2023-01-19
About Bravura:
Bravura is a staffing and recruitment company for organizations that want to find Next Gen Professionals. We have lots of job opportunities, especially for you at the beginning of your career with 0-8 years of experience. Through us, you can work as a consultant or be recruited. Find your dream job - we help you succeed!
About the job:
This service is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by GeoGuessr.
About the company:
GeoGuessr is a geography game, in which you are dropped somewhere in the world in a street view panorama and your mission is to find clues and guess your location on the world map. The game was founded back in 2013 but has for two years ago scaled up and grown to a business 120mkr. Today the game has 46 million registered players in more than 140 countries. The plan for GeoGuessr moving forward is to continue to grow and develop the game even further and reach a triple A in-game experience.
The culture at GeoGuessr is characterized by a young, fast-paced environment, where the colleagues are skilled and almost everyone has a huge passion for video- and computer games.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As an IOS-Developer at GeoGuessr your main responsibility is to work closely with the rest of the skilled IOS-team to develop an amazing in-game experience. This is done in a fast-paced environment and where the team together works with the different projects and solutions. You work at one solution at the time in an agile process and often the sprints are shorter. Furthermore, you have team syncs with the mobile app team, demos of new features for the company and obviously a lot of fun a long the way, such as fun hour with the team to share new experiences.
You belong to the mobile app team which consists of 10 persons. The IOS team is located is in Stockholm and work closely together with the Android team who work offshore. Of course, you also cooperate with other teams at GeoGuessr to make sure that the delivery meets new standards and requirements.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• At least two years experience working with mobile app development
• Great knowledge in Swift
• Fluent in English in both spoken and written
• Interest and/or knowledge in SwiftUI is seen as a huge advantage
For the role at GeoGuessr as an IOS-Developer you are a person who highly values and enjoys working together with others. You cooperate well and engage in discussions regarding new ideas in a positive way. Furthermore, you are outgoing and comfortable with working with the other tech- and non-tech teams at GeoGessur ensure the best possible game experience. Finally, you wont hesitate to help your colleagues with different tasks.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
Compensation:
• Breakfast + lunch every day
• 50 000 SEK in educational budget
• 30 days' vacation days + extra bonus days
• Occupational pension
