iOS Developer
Bontouch Enterprise AB / Datajobb / Kalmar Visa alla datajobb i Kalmar
2023-10-12
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bontouch Enterprise AB i Kalmar
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Bontouch, we have a simple but ambitious idea: to make the world's greatest apps for the best brands on the planet. To have the greatest impact on users all over the world, we partner up with our favorite companies from Swish to 3M Post-it® to create highly useful, beautiful-looking, visionary mobile apps and websites that create less friction for millions of users in the real world.
How do you succeed? We believe in the people behind Bontouch. For us, knowledge exchange, our diverse backgrounds, and shared passion for what we do are our greatest assets. We work together, learn from each other, and believe in each other.
We are visionaries. We are game changers. We are Bontouchers.
Would you like to be part of our team and help us change the way our partners interact with their customers?
Great! We look forward to getting to know you!
We are looking for an iOS developer with good knowledge in Swift, Objective-C, Cocoa, and related frameworks to help us in our continued mission to deliver world-class apps together with our partners. You will be given a great deal of responsibility to work both individually as well as in larger teams when building new and exciting features. For us it's important to care a great deal about the end-user experience, realizing that clever technical solutions only truly shine when packaged in a way that humans appreciate.
What you'll do
Work with fun, passionate coworkers of different backgrounds to create mobile apps used by millions of people worldwide.
Assist project managers and other team members in devising technical solutions to business requirements.
Take responsibility for translating functional requirements into a solid product, regarding both user experience and stability
Deliver high-quality, well-architected code that's clean and easy to understand and extend.
Build a great end-user experience in close collaboration with designers, coming up with solutions appropriate for the iOS platform and making the product shine with delightful animations and finishing touches.
Who you are
You have a computer science background from a university and 3+ years knowledge from previous work.
Troubleshooting and solving problems are second nature to you, and you know that finding a good solution often involves exploring all possible pitfalls.
You probably have been involved in multiple project creating high-quality iOS apps using the frameworks provided by Apple
You have participated in the development of sophisticated software solutions and have experience with complex business domains.
You are used to the challenges that modern computing platforms bring such as asynchronous programming, and are comfortable with the reactive programming paradigm.
You combine creativity and forward-thinking with a structured approach and can break down large features into manageable bits and pieces.
Above all you love programming, and creating wonderful user experiences makes you happy!
Why we think you'll enjoy working here
You will have the possibility of working on a variety of popular apps across different industries with a huge number of actual users.
We have Friday demos, make-it-break sessions, breakfast lectures, code camp and conceptathons to learn from each other and improve our ways of working.
You will be part of a group of talented developers with various backgrounds and experience who help and support each other.
You can be yourself - we encourage you to follow and share your other passions. Some of us are DJs, some love knitting, others play in a band, run marathons, or go skiing together.
We have everything you need to make you feel safe, like pension benefits, parental leave top-up, health insurance, and a great wellness grant. Read about some of our benefits through the application link.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559219-8575), https://www.bontouch.com/
Skeppsbrogatan 49 (visa karta
)
392 31 KALMAR Jobbnummer
