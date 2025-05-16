Investor Relations Analyst
2025-05-16
Are you ready to bring your innovative perspective and creative skills to the ASSA ABLOY AB? Join our team in Stockholm Sweden and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What would you do as our Investor Relations Analyst
You will be part of the Investor Relations team and work closely with the CFO, with the Investor Relations Officer serving as your main mentor. Key internal stakeholders will include executive management, business development, and various internal teams and departments. In this role, you will support both the Investor Relations team and the CFO by analysing financial and operational developments (similar to Business Control tasks), conducting peer company analysis (Business Intelligence), and assisting in the preparation of internal and external reports and events. While there may be some limited interaction with external stakeholders, this position is primarily focused on internal support. The role is based at our headquarters in Stockholm, and you will report to the Head of Investor Relations
You would also:
Analyse financial, operational, and macroeconomic data to support internal decision-making and external communication, including peer and sell-side analysis.
Support the CFO and Investor Relations team with internal financial reports, ad-hoc analyses, and insights into business performance and drivers.
Contribute to the preparation of reports and materials, including annual and interim reports, board presentations, ad-hoc releases, and content for internal and external use.
Assist in planning and executing investor events, such as roadshows, capital markets days (CMD), and site visits, and respond to investor surveys.
Maintain and develop Investor Relations tools, including the IR website, shareholder reporting, and internal financial systems like HFM.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
Has strong accounting and financial modelling skills, with a genuine interest in working with numbers.
Has solid understanding of capital markets and their stakeholders.
Is a final-year student or recent graduate in Economics or Business Administration, with up to a few years of relevant experience.
Has excellent written communication skills, with the ability to create clear and concise internal and external reports.
Is proficient in Excel and PowerPoint, with an interest in learning financial systems and business intelligence tools such as Power BI.
To be successful in this role, we believe the Investor Relations Analyst will be curious, self-driven, and eager to take initiative. Given the many ongoing interactions with internal stakeholders, the ability to build strong relationships and earn trust is essential. You are a flexible and collaborative team player who always acts in the best interest of ASSA ABLOY, and you're not afraid to go the extra mile - even when faced with unexpected tasks. A positive attitude and willingness to adapt are key. Fluency in both English and Swedish is required for effective communication across all levels of the organization.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Mona Yusefi Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at mona.yusefi@assaabloy.com
Depending on the risk profile for the role, a background screening will need to be performed. Final candidates may therefore be subjected to a background screening. The performance of the background check is subject to consent and based on our Applicant Privacy Notice.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Klarabergsviadukten 90 (visa karta
107 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9342484