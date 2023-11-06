Investment Analyst
Alight AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alight AB i Stockholm
Are you an analytical person with a self-starter mindset eager to embark on a journey in renewable energy? Do you have a strong interest in investment and an eagerness to grow your skills together with an international team?
Fantastic, welcome to Alight! We're an entrepreneurial scale-up driven by a strong purpose: to kick carbon off the grid by helping businesses save money with solar from day 1.
As an Investment Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in supporting our investment initiatives. Working alongside experienced Investment Associates and the rest of our Investment team, you will gain hands-on experience in the entire investment cycle of solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.
Your impact
You will be an integral part of our investment team, collaborating closely with team members to support various work streams. Your role will encompass two critical perspectives:
Project Perspective: Support throughout the entire investment cycle of the current and future solar PV and BESS projects, from their initial origination to successful execution.
Portfolio Perspective: Support in structuring and securing financing, including equity and debt, to fund the solar PV and BESS projects developed and/or acquired by Alight.
KEY OBJECTIVES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Review and analyze new and existing investment opportunities, either internally developed or market-sourced, in solar PV and storage across the target geographies
Be involved throughout the entire investment cycle, including but not limited to valuation, due diligence, structuring, deal documentation, financing, and preparation of investment decision material
Support with the sourcing and securing of different types of third-party financing (Senior/Junior debt and Equity) at different company levels (Project, Portfolio, etc.).
Build and handle complex financial models throughout the investment cycle
Work alongside other teams around the negotiation and structuring of Project Documents (including but not limited to PPA, EPC, etc.) to ensure bankability and alignment with the Investment Policy
Ad-hoc analysis including structuring new investment vehicles and evaluation of new geographies
Support management and the rest of the team with Portfolio responsibilities including developing operational strategies, improvements, and other functions
Build relationships with external stakeholders
We're looking for you
To be a good fit for this role, we believe that you have an entrepreneurial mindset and eagerness to learn. You might have some experience in investment, but you might as well be a finance graduate or a professional in a different analytical field.
What matters to us is your attitude and ambition to make a true impact in the field of sustainable investment.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
0-2 years of experience in Investment
A degree in Finance/Business administration is preferred (required for candidates without an investment background)
A track record of dedication in personal, academic, or professional pursuits
Strong mathematical and analytical skills
Proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite, especially Excel
Fluency in English, we are an international company
For this role, we will prioritize candidates who can work hybrid remotely/onsite from our Stockholm office. However, we might still consider candidates located in other European countries.
What's in it for you
You will be part of an entrepreneurial scale-up in a flat, coaching, and knowledge-driven culture with a high degree of autonomy and accountability. Ever since we started, we've defined ourselves as a diverse company with global reach, which means that remote and flexible work is how we operate and our people are at the center of everything.
OTHER THINGS WE WANT YOU TO KNOW
At Alight, we know the benefits that follow a diverse team, hence we're looking broadly for talent!
Our largest hubs are in Stockholm and Madrid, but our staff is spread across Europe, and our hybrid ways of working provide everyone with a fully flexible work setup
We have a fun office vibe with regular team dinners, breakfasts and AWs, and sports activities. For example, we have a session with a running coach every Tuesday, and other ad hoc sports activities organized by employees, always paid for by the company
Quarterly company events where we gather our remote team for a few days. This always includes some fun activities such as sailing, skiing etc.
Flexible working hours and full flexibility to decide when to work remotely/at the office
Sounds like a fit? Apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alight AB
(org.nr 556908-9609)
Tulegatan 11 (visa karta
)
113 86 STOCKHOLM Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alight AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8241030