Intralogistics Service Implementation Leader
2023-06-05
Company Description
IKEA Supply is part of IKEA Range & Supply and is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development is going into the next phase of a great journey. By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development agenda into one organisation, embedding process and the development and management of digital solutions into the business, we create the best preconditions for meeting the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs. Our mission is to design & secure the preconditions for a world class supply chain, run and improve everyday solutions, keep together and optimise the development and innovation agenda.
Supply Chain Development area Execution manages and develops the processes and digital solutions related to order management, planning & management of deliveries, import and export of goods and is striving to secure execution excellence with seamless solutions and processes. Our learning offer aims to deliver professional learning approach and support to development teams, strategic initiatives and innovative solutions putting end-user at the centre when developing processes and digital tools. We create, implement and develop ways for working successfully with learning. We work together with colleagues, business owners and stakeholders to drive performance and change management.
Job Description
As a Intralogistics Service Implementation Leader you,
Lead Intralogistics projects and reviews by securing the deliverables through the Intralogistics team.
Lead the IKEA or external supplier System/Solution/Component implementation and its commissioning.
Lead the development of the logistical setup within an establishment or retrofit project.
Contribute to the development of the Intralogistics Service Implementation department by implementing learnings and developing common ways of working.
Secure an information and communication flow within each project and through the Intralogistics sub area.
Facilitate training "camps" for specific target groups like project and service implementation leaders and other Intralogistics stakeholders.
Travels are included periodically in this position.
Qualifications
We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment where development and constantly being on the way is in focus!
Good understanding of how your everyday work adds customer value by delivering result.
Fluent in English both written and verbal.
Understanding of Intralogistics.
Basic understanding of component implementation and Start Up.
Deep Knowledge of the Warehousing Concept.
Experienced or educated in Project management.
Additional information
Sounds interesting?
We welcome all applications. In the first selection process, we will consider candidates from current Supply Chain Development organisation. Submit your application, CV and letter of motivation, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 16th of June 2023. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please contact, Helena Sjölander at helena.sjolander@inter.ikea.com
or Olivia Swärd Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
