Software by Quokka AB is a subsidiary of Quokka AB, and part of Hans Andersson Group. Our company offers high-end software engineering services to some of Sweden 's leading companies within Automotive, Telecom, MedTech and Fintech. Moreover, we are a hub for innovation and business ideas. Within the group of over 30 companies we have vast experience from starting new companies and a genuine interest to invest in ideas and people we believe in. We know that our success is based on enabling the full potential of our employees - our most important asset! We are a small caring company and our culture is based on a strong employee focus. On top of this we encourage an environment permeated of joy, creativity, and innovation.
We are inspired by the Quokka - known for its curiosity and for being the happiest animal on the planet!
We are now looking for an internship during the summer 2024.
Project Overview: Our initiative encompasses a range of digital solutions designed to streamline workplace interactions and enhance productivity. This includes, but is not limited to, a web-based platform focused on simplifying employee feedback processes. Our versatile portals are user-friendly, facilitating a dynamic exchange of insights among employees and their managers, thereby fostering a more engaged, informed, and efficient workforce. As an intern, you will work alongside experienced software developers and gain hands-on experience in developing and enhancing our web portal using NodeJS, TypeScript, React, AWS, Serverless, and DynamoDB technologies.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain the backend and frontend components of our web portal using NodeJS, TypeScript, React, AWS, Serverless, and DynamoDB.
Write clean, modular, and testable code that adheres to industry best practices.
Implement automated testing and continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) processes.
Collaborate with other team members, to ensure high-quality software development.
Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to other team members.
Keep up to date with emerging trends and technologies in software development.
Qualifications:
Currently enrolled in a Computer Science or related degree program.
Familiarity with web development technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Good understanding of object-oriented programming concepts and experience with at least one programming language.
Problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot complex software issues.
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English and ability to work collaboratively with other team members.
Passion for learning new technologies.
If you are a motivated individual who is passionate about software development and eager to learn new technologies, we encourage you to apply for this exciting internship opportunity. We offer a supportive and collaborative work environment, opportunities for mentorship and skill development, and the chance to work on dynamic projects using cutting-edge technologies.
Welcome to send your application to softwareapplication@quokka.se
We will continously evaluate candidates for this position, so we encourage you to not wait with your application to the last day. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
