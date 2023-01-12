International Trainee - Electrical System Designer
2023-01-12
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system
Job Description
Now you can shape the path towards fossil free living. We're searching for 30 talented individuals to join us on our journey towards fossil free living. Individuals that challenge the way we think, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving the biggest challenge of humankind - climate change. Is this you?
Become one of our 30 International Trainees at Vattenfall. Each of the trainee positions is unique, linked to a department within a specific business area and a working location. This means that each position has its own specific responsibilities, challenges and matching profile.
Next to your personal development in this unique position you will be enjoying one year of all we have to offer. Your trainee year will be filled with meet-ups with your international trainee team with likeminded individuals. You will be meeting up virtually to work on assignments and live during four seminar weeks where you will be visiting our power plants and growing your superpowers with a variety of trainings.
Your role as a Trainee at the design department, Ringhals Nuclear Powerplant
The main task for unit NTK, design department, is to carry out systems and detailed design in connection with plant changes, maintenance, building and construction work.
Your daily activities:
Responsible for system design in electricity and automation for the process plants, physical protection, fire and telecommunications.
Works in project form with plant development, analyzes and feasibility studies.
Develop detailed design documentation for electrical and automation design.
Qualifications
Who are you?
Whether you want a climate smarter career as an energy specialist, visionary manager or inspirational project lead in the energy sector, we offer you these possibilities within the Trainee Programme.
As a Trainee at this role as Electrical System Design you recognize yourself in the following:
Bachelor or Master degree in engineering and electrical power
Swedish speaking, oral and written
Are structured and able to do your own planning and set your own gals
Able to manage uncertainty
Have an strategic and analytical mindset
You are our ideal trainee if you are a recent graduate with an academic degree or you graduate before September 2023. You are fluent in English. Skills in other world languages can be a merit. You are willing to relocate for possible assignments throughout the organization. And of course, you identify yourself with our principles: active, open, positive and safe.
Location:
You will be working in the department Nuclear and the position is located in Ringhals in Sweden.
Additional Information
What we offer you
Vattenfall International Trainee Programme is the kickstart of your career within Vattenfall. You will have the opportunity to develop your professional and personal skills over the course of a year. In the Trainee Programme you will take part in international workshops and site visits during the seminar weeks. You will have the opportunity to work abroad and get a good overview of our entire organization. Each position comes with a competitive salary and an excellent remuneration package. Read more about the elements of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme here.
Our Organization
At Vattenfall you can free your superpowers! We are one of the European market leaders in the generation of renewable energy and are primarily active in Scandinavia, Germany, Denmark, UK and the Netherlands. We take our responsibility seriously and together we are making the change towards fossil freedom. Our goal is to enable a fossil-free living within one generation. We are a dynamic company with an international focus and a social face at the heart of society. Diversity and inclusion is in everything we do, read more about D&I within Vattenfall.
Application process
We welcome your application in English, including resume and cover letter via the application button on this page. Last day to apply is February 9th. Selection period starts after the application period is closed with online tests followed by interviews in March. An assessment is also part of the recruitment process and will take place in April. The recruitment process will be finalized in May. The last step will be a pre-employment screening. Starting date of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme will be September 4th 2023.
We look forward to your application!
We are hosting an online event on the 26th of January where the team managers, trainees from previous years and a programme manager will answer all of your questions about the application, role and programme content. You can read more on how to attend here. If your question is still not answered, please contact your responsible recruiter Anders Nielsen, anders1.nielsen@vattenfall.com
+46700786840
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
432 30 VARBERG
