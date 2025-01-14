Internal Control Specialist - Ambev Offshores
2025-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos LAScan Beverage Company AB i Stockholm
This position has the responsibility to work with process mapping and implement the internal control system according to the organization adopted methodologies and to ensure that the controls are working accordingly and provide assurance of compliance to internal and external requirements, including policies, regulations and law.
Main activities
• Work closely to South America zone Internal Control
• Process mapping for the South America companies
• Lead SOx auditing and Interaction with the external auditor
• Risk assessment and improvement process map
• Test controls
• Monitor the internal control framework
• Lead the risk assessment activities in new projects/
• Follow up actions plan with process owners
• Support the implementation of the improvements according to the validated action plan
• Work on, be proactively and follow up the annual targets
• Identify process improvements
• Act in order to ensure adequate controls to prevent errors in in financial reporting, processes and business operations
Requirements
Knowledge and Skills
Financial, accounting and auditing
Systemic auditing
Financial process, routines and administrative processes
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
SOX Audit
SAP basic (essential experience in FI, MM, AM)
Office package - advanced Excel
Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills and ability to work independently as well as part of multi-geographic team
Work experience
Work experience in process mapping and risk management assessment, financial, accounting and auditing
Knowledge in finance and accounting
Languages
Advanced Portuguese
Advanced English
Basic Swedish
Education
University degree
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-13
E-post: contact@LASCAN.SE
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare LAScan Beverage Company AB
(org.nr 556786-5307)
Kungsgatan 37 8 TR (visa karta
)
STOCKHOLM
9103116