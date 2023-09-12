Internal Communication Manager needed for our client in Stockholm!
2023-09-12
We are looking for an enthusiastic and skilled individual with strong writing abilities to join our client's team as an Internal Communication Manager.
Our client works in the banking industry. The company is innovative and progressive, placing great importance on engaging and informing their employees through effective internal communication.
As an Internal Communication Manager, your main responsibility will be to make sure that the employees of our clients are kept updated, involved, and in agreement with the company's business plan and strategies.
Your primary duty will involve organizing the internal communication of clients based on their communication strategy. This includes managing topics, planning and creating news content on the Intranet and other platforms. Additionally, you will be responsible for coordinating internal communication in significant projects. You will be reporting to the Head of Marketing.
Additional tasks encompass:
• Creating and formulating important statements that align with the company's business plan and strategies
• Contributing to the creation of an internal communication strategy
• Assisting the CEO by providing content for both internal and external communication
Requirements
• You have worked in internal communication for 2 to 5 years in a listed company or financial institution. It would be great if you have experience in handling both internal and external communication, both reactive and proactive communication. It would also be ideal if you have led communication projects from beginning to end
• You should have excellent written and verbal skills in English and Swedish
• Academic education in subjects such as journalism, communication, marketing, or similar areas of study
• As a person you are both curious and a fast learner. You are always eager to embrace new challenges and possessing a combination of strategic ang operational thinking
• Proactive, motivated, analytical, organized, and capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously, all while ensuring timely completion
Meritorious
It is a plus if you have experience working in an international company and from daily stakeholder management.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: ASAP
End of the assignment: 2024-08-31
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Stockholm/Solna (3 days on site, 2 days remote)
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
