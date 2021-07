(Intern) Online Customer Service: English speaking - 107 Years AB - Butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm

107 Years AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07ABOUT MARC MIRRENWe are a Swedish jewelry brand that designs minimalistic and fine pieces for every occasion. Marc Mirren is a young brand that consists of 6 team members. Driven by ambitious and motivated co-workers, alongside experienced founders the company culture is creative and collaborative where new ideas and initiatives are encouraged. As a growing international company, we are always open to new young professionals to join our Marc Mirren family. You might be one of them; after all, you are reading this, right?Orange Sky AB is a Stockholm based e-commerce company founded in 2012. The company currently consists of 4 fast growing brands - Sudio, Gaston Luga, Marc Mirren and Mighty Solo - and has a track record for fast scaling of new brands internationally. Today the group of brands has 80 co-workers in Stockholm Sweden (headquarters) and 30 co-workers in Zhongshan China.JOB DESCRIPTIONKeeping customer satisfaction high is a top priority at Orange Sky and we are now looking for someone to help our team at Marc Mirren and Mighty Solo. Your responsibility will be to ensure that our customers have a good overall experience. In this job you will learn about the latest strategies and softwares for customer service.This position is a full time internship for 6 months with possibility of turning into a regular position afterwards. The placement for this job will be at Orange Sky's headquarter in central Stockholm, Sweden.REQUIREMENTSFluent in EnglishYou are tech-savvy.A positive attitude and willingness to exercise initiative.Must be able to work well individually and in a team.Ability to adapt to a changing environment and handle multiple priorities.You consider yourself to be reliable, patient and attentive.PREFERRED SKILLSPrevious customer support experience in an online environment.Familiarity with Zendesk, helpdesk software and logistics.Working proficiency in multiple languagesFor this job your personal attributes will be much more important than education and previous work experience.Please send your application and questions to career@marcmirren.com Applications will be assessed continually.2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06107 Years ABArtillerigatan 4211445 STOCKHOLM5851252