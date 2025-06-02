Intern
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
About the role
As an Intern for the Group Transfer Pricing Team, you will:
Gather and verify data related to Transfer Pricing Local Files through emails and meetings with people in the organization,
Analyze data and write Transfer Pricing Local Files for routine entities
Gather information on local legislation related to Transfer Pricing, and
Assist with various follow-ups and other administrative tasks as needed
What we expect from you
Pursuing a degree in a relevant field such as law or business and economics, with 120+ college credits
Strong analytical skill and attention to details
An eagerness to learn and over time an ability to work independently
Excellent skills in English, both written and verbal
Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel
The Intern will report to Ida Walhagen, the Group Transfer Pricing Manager in Stockholm, Sweden. It's a paid part time internship, where the extent is based on need and availability (estimated to 20-40 hours each month). The parties will continuously agree on the working hours.
What we offer you
A friendly, family-like atmosphere
Plenty of opportunities to grow and develop
A culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity
Potential to see your ideas realized and to make an impact
New challenges and new things to learn every day
Access to global job opportunities, as part of the Atlas Copco Group
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
