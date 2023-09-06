Interior Designer
Aurora Engineering AB / Grafiska jobb / Partille Visa alla grafiska jobb i Partille
2023-09-06
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aurora Engineering AB i Partille
Aurora Engineer AB is a young and fresh consulting company, which gathers capable designers and engineers. Our customers range from world-well known vehicle companies to small start-up companies. Here, you can always find your value
Assignment titel: Interior Designer
Assignment Description:
Automotive Designer, for Seats & Interior Design
University degree in Transportation design or Industrial/Product Design
Junior - or up to 3-5 years' experience in automobile interior design (OEM preferred)
English, spoken and written Strong sketch ability
Excellent in visualizing concepts
Skills using industry-leading 3D tools such as: o Blender, Maya, Houdini, Alias, Gravity sketch, Grasshopper and Keyshot.
Experience leading and communicating conceptual ideas and design rationale, all within a user-centered design process Strong verbal and visual presentation skills
Highly motivated, flexible, and able to deliver under time constraints
Take a design from the sketch phase to concept modeling in Alias or clay, and through to A-class surfacing.
Work with color and trim design team to create designs that consider the opportunities and limits of the color and trim vision, and work with them to create a unified vision for the designs.
Work with suppliers to achieve the best possible product in terms of craftsmanship, cost, and engineering, while also staying as close to the design vision as possible.
Collaborate with the fabrication team to complete prototypes when necessary
In daily work, role reports to Chief Designer and/or Director of Department
For more inforamtion and question, please contact with: info@ivytechconsulting.com
.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-06
E-post: peng.yang@ivytechconsulting.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Engineering AB
(org.nr 559435-4606)
Tage Madsens Väg 23 G (visa karta
)
433 35 PARTILLE Kontakt
peng yang peng.yang@ivytechconsulting.com +46793016415 Jobbnummer
8090456