Transfer Pricing Director to PostNord Group AB

The PostNord Group offers digital and physical communication and parcel and logistics services, to, from and within the Nordic region.
We also provide the universal postal service in Sweden and Denmark. The Group holds in 12 jurisdictions with around 45 subsidiaries. At the headquarter in Stockholm works around 800 employees. PostNord was formed as a result of the merger of Post Danmark A/S and Posten AB in 2009. In 2022, the PostNord Group had net sales of SEK 40,2 billion and employed 26.300 employees in the last quarter of FY 2022[CMP1]
Group Accounting and Tax within Group Finance consist total of six people today and the Transfer Pricing Director will report directly to Head of Tax.
What can we offer?
Within Group Accounting & Tax, we are responsible, among other things, for the group's legal reporting, group financial statements, external reporting, coordination of external audits, framework for internal control and management of the group's tax issues. Group Tax is responsible for providing a center of expertise in all tax matters, related to i.e income tax, VAT, Transfer Pricing and MDR in the jurisdiction where PostNord is situated. In addition, Group Tax is responsible for implementing new regulations within the tax area.
The unit contributes with reporting, specialist expertise within our area, policies and follow-up of compliance, processes and development within the area and works closely with other functions within PostNord to fulfill our mission.
We strive to be on the forefront of taxation as the logistic industry offers many interesting and complex questions to solve. As PostNord works internationally you will have a unique position to develop your skills on a global level.
You will have varied work in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. The keywords for leadership and self-leadership are ABC as in Accountable, Brave and Committed.
You will have your base at head office in Solna but also have the option of working remotely. The office has a range of facilities for the benefit of the staff, including its own restaurant and café as well as a gym and sports hall.
About the role
You will work with all types of transfer pricing related matters and questions in PostNord. You will:
- Support the operational business in the subsidiaries with best practice operational transfer pricing tax advice.
- Advice on and set up tax related processes to ensure high level transfer pricing policy.
- Analyze impact of new and evolving tax law in various jurisdictions and suggest how we can adapt.
- Being responsible for TP-documentation for all subsidiaries within the group and streamlining processes
- Carry out follow-up and internal control.
- Coordinate TP-projects both internally and with external advisors
The work will be conducted in close cooperation with several other national and internal functions throughout the Group such as Group Accounting, , Group Treasury, Business Control, Group IT as well as the subsidiaries around the world[CMP2] . You will be stationed at the head office in Stockholm, reporting to the Head of Tax.
About you
You have a degree in law or finance at least 7 years' experience in transfer pricing preferably from a large multinational organisation.
You are an analytical problem-solver with good judgment and strong social skills and have a proven ability to initiate and work independently. You manage to work and deliver well under tight deadlines and in stressful situations with the ability to direct and manage complex tax matters.
You are a team player and function well in project teams both as a leader and as a project leader. You should enjoy understanding the business as this helps you to add value to the Group.
Excellent communication skills in English (written and oral) are a must.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com
Applications and Enquiries
PostNord is cooperating with Sharp Recruitment & Consultants in this recruitment process.https://sharprecruitment.teamtailor.com/jobs/3124217-transfer-pricing-director-to-postnord-group-ab
Please contact Ron Cohen or Ellen From for questions regarding PostNord and/or the position.
Ron +46735185188 or mailto:ron.cohen@sharprecruitment.se
Ellen +46733444748 or mailto:ellen.from@sharprecruitment.se
All applications will be reviewed, and interviews will be performed continuously.
For union representatives, visit: https://www.postnord.com/sv/karriar/kontakt/facklig-kontakt
