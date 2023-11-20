Integration Lead
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Penta is growing, and we have upgraded our organization. We are now looking for a Integration Leader part of Integration & Testing Group within Electronics and Software department. You will be responsible for a team with a mixture of system engineers, design engineers for electrical hardware and cable harness design and EMC engineers.
The Integration & Testing group is responsible for development of the system test environment [HiL systems], Integration test rigs, automation & CI/CD tool chain development to crossfunctional groups like ICE Engines, EMob [Electromobility] & Vehicle electronics for Marine. This includes investments (budget) planning, finding suppliers, collaborations and execution/installation, user acceptance testing etc. all to support the test teams with capabilities and capacity. The team has the overall responsibility to secure and create our long-term Roadmap for Test Rig development and their investments. Rigs include both physical and virtual rigs, like HIL and the control systems connected.
Volvo Penta is a world class supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, with the strong vision to be the leader in sustainable power solutions. We are committed to succeed in our transformation towards sustainable power solutions and Electronics and Software are one of our transformation areas.
Within the Electronics and Software organization we are responsible for developing electrical and software solutions for Volvo Penta applications. We have both in-house development as well as working with suppliers and partners. Our development consists of end user product features related to complete vessel/vehicle maneuvering, HMI and end user interface, electronics and cable harness design, software applications for combustion engines, fuel cell technology and electromobility, development of connected products and data management.
Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment. We strongly believe that high performance comes from having fun at work, and the courage to think outside the box.
About The Role
The role Integration Leader - Rig development is to manage and run projects to develop state-of-the-art physical rigs and test equipment, supporting product changes and development projects.
You will work in close collaboration with the verification and development teams, as well as other teams within Volvo Penta, to create plans for the rig development - supporting the product development plans. For the projects you are involved in, you will create plans and be overall responsible for technical requirements, development, keeping time plans and budget. The work includes everything from planning up to user acceptance testing and planning for long-term maintenance.
You will work closely with stakeholders to understand the total needs of the project. With your excellent communication skills, you will be developing and delivering multimode communications that convey a clear understanding of the unique needs of different audiences. You're a problem-solver, which comes in handy when you are making sense of complex, high quantity - and sometimes contradictory - information. Setbacks and adversity are something you are rebounding from fast. You like taking on new opportunities and tough challenges - because it's what makes you thrive. Ready to play an important role?
We are looking for you...
• with an optimistic mindset and an organized team player with a genuine interest in new technology and technical solutions. You are structured and are used to managing several topics all at once and feel comfortable in taking ownership. You always put your group and team first, but you also take accountability in your areas and deliveries. If you have a can-do attitude and are not afraid of trying new things? Then we look forward to hearing from you!
Requirements...
To be successful in this role, long experience from automotive domain, project management experience especially from V&V side is great plus, E2E test process knowledge, hands on experience in verification of Embedded System integration HiLs or physical rigs something help to excel in your day to day work.
You have experience within development of technology solutions, preferably both within hardware and software development.
You have the drive to develop your team, the organization and yourself. You are the person who acts with a clear sense of ownership and you have strong networking and communication skills, English and Swedish. In addition, we believe you have an academic education within the engineering area or equivalent work life experience.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8274095