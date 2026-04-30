Insurance Specialist
Saab AB / Bankjobb / Linköping Visa alla bankjobb i Linköping
2026-04-30
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Saab is a leading defence and security company with a strong international presence. We operate in complex, high-technology environments where effective risk and insurance management is critical to our success. We are now looking to strengthen our Insurance function based in Linköping.
As an Insurance Specialist, you will be part of Saab's central insurance team, working closely with internal stakeholders across the organisation as well as with external insurers and brokers. The role offers a broad exposure to insurance matters in a global industrial and defence context.
Your responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:
Supporting the development, implementation and maintenance of Saab's insurance programmes
Advising the business on insurance-related matters, risk transfer and policy interpretation
Handling renewals, claims processes and insurance documentation
Participating in risk assessments together with business units, legal and risk management functions
Monitoring market developments and contributing to continuous improvement of insurance-related processes
Your profile
We are looking for candidates with a few years of relevant professional experience, either from the insurance industry (e.g. insurer, broker, consultancy, or corporate insurance function), or other relevant work life background that could be applicable to this role. A suitable educational background could be in economics or finance, law, risk management or a related discipline.
To succeed in this role, you are likely to have:
A solid understanding of insurance principles in a corporate or industrial context
Strong analytical skills and attention to details
The ability to communicate clearly and professionally with a wide range of stakeholders
A structured, proactive and solution-oriented mindset
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Wallenbergsgata (visa karta
)
582 55 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab AB Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB tina.linner@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9886778