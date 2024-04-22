Installer
2024-04-22
I. Installation of clean room panels
• Scaling positions for placing panels with a laser meter according to the blueprint and plan given by the design team-according to the project (knowledge of reading project drawings).
• Placement of guides and U-profiles according to the drawn positions (base for the panel)
• Placing the panel:
o Smaller panel 3x1.2m weighing up to 75kg
o Larger panels up to 12m high - lifting by robotic arm and vacuum
The panels are screwed into each other.
• Installation of hangers and L-profiles for the ceiling; screws into the panel
• Hanging the ceiling, screwing and fixing it to make it as strong as possible
• Placing and screwing the holker into the ceiling and floor to close all voids and ensure solidity
• Installation of double-glazed windows
• Installing the door:
o Rolling doors
o Slide
o Regular
• Cutting holes for sockets and switches according to the project
• Siliconization of all joints and all elements
II. Installation of HVAC systems
• Creating channels for air flow
o Polyurethane styrofoam pieces are cut according to the blueprint and sorted
o Gluing the parts to form a channel
o PT3 tape is glued to the cones
o The flanges for connecting the ducts are tapped
o Siliconization of all joints
• The finished channel is placed on the ceiling
• Connection of HVAC units
• Screwing, installation of sealing tape and siliconization
• Each chamber has its own damper/valve to which the channel is attached:
o Sponge tape and silicone
• Installation of housing and HEPA filter
Tool handling:
1. Screwdriver
2. Sander
3. Hammer
4. Parakeets-pincers
5. Burgia
6. Tools for cutting aluminum
Operation of machines:
1. Forklift
2. Robotic arm
3. Lifting platform and equipment for working at height
Permit to work at height
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22
