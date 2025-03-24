Infrastructure Solution Architect
Company Description
Vattenfall is a leading European energy company driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years and now have a mission of working for fossil freedom. We employ around 21 000 people in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Poland, France and the UK.
Vattenfall IT is the internal provider of IT infrastructure services for the entire Vattenfall Group. It is an international shared service center, providing IT services and support. Vattenfall IT Infrastructure supports Vattenfall by having professional people, knowledgeable in both business and IT, integrating services to enable business functions, providing a helicopter view of required services, utilizing the external market and enforcing standardization in order to optimize cost efficiency.
Job Description
Vattenfall IT is now looking for an Infrastructure Solution Architect to join our journey towards fossil freedom!
As an Infrastructure Solution Architect, you play a tactical role in translating business and technical requirements into actionable technical solution designs.
You will contribute to both project deliveries and standardized Competence Area capabilities, while ensuring alignment with the domain-level architecture.
Your responsibilities include developing comprehensive end-to-end solution designs and overseeing their implementation. By following Vattenfall IT ISMS and IT Architecture principles, you will ensure that solution designs adhere to enterprise strategies, technical standards, and regulatory and security guidelines.
Collaboration and communication are essential in this role, as it requires engaging with stakeholders at all levels. Whether facilitating high-level discussions on business requirements or deep-diving into technical details, your role is to help ensure alignment between project-specific solutions and domain-level strategies.
Main Tasks and Responsibilities
Translate business and functional requirements into technical solutions using existing IT services to avoid unnecessary reinvention.
Design cost-optimized, scalable, and secure end-to-end (E2E) infrastructure solutions aligned with system, business, and security requirements.
Maintain and document project-specific TO-BE architecture while ensuring alignment with existing AS-IS architecture maintained by the Competence Areas (CAs) and SLAs.
Develop solutions that adhere to enterprise principles, domain strategies, and security guidelines (e.g., ISMS, zoning, and tiering models).
Drive consolidation, simplification, and standardization by reusing existing patterns, blueprints, and building blocks, while collaborating with Infrastructure Domain Architects to address gaps.
Oversee implementation and provide technical guidance during project execution.
Collaborate closely with IT Security, DevOps teams responsible for application delivery, and operations teams to ensure solution delivery aligns with security requirements and operational standards.
Our offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in an interdisciplinary team with colleagues coming from a background of Infrastructure Architecture or Infrastructure Operations (DC).We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Qualifications
Degree in IT, computer science or another relevant field
Proven experience in a datacenter and IT operations (e.g., server administration, databases, network, operating systems)
Proven experience in the Infrastructure Architecture & Design area
Technical expertise in IT infrastructure (Server, Storage, Network, Security, Cloud)
Strong Project background especially in Operational Handover support and guidance
Solid understanding of IT Security and applying industry standards
Solid understanding of Architectural modeling and using it as a tool to show relevant information to different stakeholders
Basic knowledge and experience with Azure Cloud
Highly skilled in detailing Solution Designs for IT Infrastructure and ability to create the Architecture design documentation
Understanding of ITIL & ITSM processes
Skilled in documentation, communication, planning, and coordination
Strong Swedish and English skills (spoken & written) are required
Experience of working with VMware is a merit
Experience in Application Operations is a merit
Your Profile:
You are proactive, driven, and take initiative to drive progress. You thrive in dynamic, international environments with other cultures. As a strong communicator and collaborative problem-solver, you engage effectively with both technical teams and senior management to ensure alignment and architectural consistency. You communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders and are a strong team player who values knowledge-sharing and adaptability to the changing flow of the work environment. You excel at understanding complex situations and business requirements, analyzing problems and applying a structured approach to find the best IT solutions.
Additional Information
For questions about the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Kerstin Eurenius kerstin.eurenius@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Catalina Roa Rodriguez, (+46) 0700026802.
We welcome your application no later than 13th April. Interviews will take place after the last application date has passed. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
Location: Forsmark, Ringhals or Solna.
Fackliga representanter är Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). För att komma i kontakt med representanterna, ring Vattenfalls växel 08-739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
