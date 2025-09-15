Infrastructure Engineer
2025-09-15
Position Overview
As an Infrastructure Engineer, you will be responsible for the design, operation, and optimisation of the company's core infrastructure across on prem
This includes virtualisation platforms, physical servers, storage, networking hardware, and automation tooling. This role requires strong hands-on expertise with enterprise infrastructure technologies (e.g., VMware vSphere, Puppet, Juniper networking, HPE hardware) combined with scripting, automation, and a solid understanding of Kubernetes. While the focus is infrastructure, you will also collaborate closely with the Platform team to ensure seamless integration between infrastructure, applications, and CI/CD workflows
Key Responsibilities
Manage and optimize on-premises and hybrid infrastructure including VMware vSphere clusters, HPE servers, and enterprise storage solutions.
Maintain and administer virtualization platforms, ensuring high availability, capacity management, and disaster recovery readiness.
Oversee configuration management using tools like Puppet/Ansible for server provisioning, patching, and compliance.
Perform lifecycle management of hardware and software (firmware upgrades, patching, replacements).
Administer and support enterprise networking equipment (e.g., Juniper switches/firewalls), ensuring secure and performant connectivity
Implement Infrastructure as Code (IaC) for on-prem and hybrid systems with Terraform and/or Puppet.
Automate provisioning, scaling, and monitoring of infrastructure resources.
Drive standardization of infrastructure builds and configurations to reduce complexity and operational risk
Utilize monitoring and observability platforms (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, LogicMonitor and/or DynaTrace) to track infrastructure health and performance.
Lead root cause analysis and resolve complex infrastructure incidents.
Implement capacity planning and performance tuning strategies across compute, storage, and network.
Ensure infrastructure aligns with security policies and compliance standards.
Manage patching, vulnerability remediation, and hardening of systems.
Collaborate with security teams on incident response, audits, and penetration test remediations.
Partner with people within the Platform team and architects to align infrastructure with platform and application needs.
Provide technical expertise for projects, migrations, and upgrades.
Contribute to CI/CD integration where infrastructure components interact with the software delivery pipeline.
Evaluate and introduce new infrastructure technologies and tools to improve performance, reliability, and automation.
Stay current with trends in virtualization, storage, networking, and hybrid infrastructure.
Document infrastructure standards, configurations, and operational procedures
Requirements
5+ years of experience as an Infrastructure Engineer or Systems Engineer.
Strong hands-on expertise with VMware vSphere/vCenter administration and troubleshooting.
Experience with hardware platforms (HPE ProLiant, blade systems, SAN/NAS solutions).
Knowledge of enterprise networking, preferably with Juniper, including switching, routing, and firewalls.
Experience with configuration management tools (Puppet, Ansible, or similar).
Proficiency in scripting/automation (Bash, Python, PowerShell, Terraform).
Strong understanding of backup, disaster recovery, and high availability strategies.
Familiarity with monitoring and observability tools for infrastructure.
Security-first mindset with experience in system hardening and compliance
The above duties provide a generic description of the Employee's day to day responsibilities but should in no way be deemed to be an exhaustive list. Additional related, duties may be assigned by the Line Manager in line with business exigencies and continuity.
Why Work With Us?
At Silverspin, we're not just about work-we're about passion, innovation, and community. Joining us means you'll be part of a team that celebrates creativity, supports professional growth, and values every voice. We're committed to making Silverspin a place where you'll be excited to come to work every day (and maybe have a little fun along the way!). We offer:
Competitive Salary & Benefits
Growth & Development Opportunities
Creative and Collaborative Environment
Silverspin is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Så ansöker du
