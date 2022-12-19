Information Security Specialist
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2022-12-19
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join our team
As an Information Security Specialist, you will be part of the central Information Security organization with the objective of supporting the whole Epiroc organization and to reduce risk and security exposures across the Epiroc Group. You will report to the Head of Information Security.
Your mission
The mission for the role as an Information Security Specialist is to understand the threat landscape, improve the effectiveness of Epiroc's Cyber Security Program and protect business assets. To identify Information Security risks and required mitigating activities.
Raising awareness and educating employees and business partners to improve activities related to cyber risk management.
As our Information Security Specialist, you will:
• Participate in risk assessments to reduce risk and security exposure for Epiroc
• Participate in the planning of information security risk assessments to examine and verify security capabilities and controls related to Epiroc's information assets
• Communicate risk assessment findings and provide risk remediation guidance to key stakeholders
• Identify opportunities to improve risk posture and give advice for risk mitigation
• Develop and maintain risk management standards, processes and templates
• Participate in developing the Information Security Management System (ISMS)
• Participate in developing and delivering Security Awareness Training
• Participate in developing and delivering Supply Chain security assessments
• Manage information security projects
• Assist in M&A Activities to evaluate information security requirements
• Participate in improving Information Ownership & Classification
• Assist in developing intellectual property Asset Management
• Supporting the business in creating Business Impact Analyses
• Participate in improving our Threat Intelligence and in monitoring & reporting information security KPIs
Your profile
For this role we would like to see that you have a Bachelor's Degree in Business Information Systems, Cybersecurity, Computer Science, or a related field. Or if you have equivalent work experience.
You have at least 3-5 years' experience in the field.
High level of both verbal and written English. Additional languages are a plus.
Knowledge of regulatory compliance, including information security management frameworks (e.g., ISF Standard of Good Practice, NIST CSF, ISO2700x, SANS Top 20 Critical Security Controls, SOX, COBIT), is preferred.
Security certifications such as CISSP, CISA or CISM is a plus.
As for your personal skills we are looking for someone who has great communication and presentation skills. You have the ability to translate technical language into business terms, work independently, establish plans, report status and deliver according to plan. You also have a great business understanding together with analytical skills.
Location and travel
Location is depending on the candidate, preferably Stockholm or Örebro in Sweden. Global travel may occur.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-01-15.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager Urmas Aamisepp, Head of Information Security on urmas.aamisepp@epiroc.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Dana Galova dana.galova@epiroc.com
.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "65072-41160708". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
7273546