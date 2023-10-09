Information Security Governance Officer
Bambora AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bambora AB i Stockholm
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
This is Worldline
We are the innovators at the heart of the payments technology industry, crafting how the world pays and gets paid. The solutions our people build today power the growth of millions of businesses tomorrow. From your local coffee shop to unicorns and international banks. From San Francisco to Auckland. We are in every corner of the world, in every part of commerce. And just as we help our customers accelerate their business, we are committed to helping our people accelerate their careers. Together, we shape the evolution.
The Opportunity
We're looking to hire a 2nd Line Security Officer who will be driving security governance in the Nordics. As one of Worldline's global business lines, Merchant Services is a major international player in end-to-end Commercial Acquiring, Multichannel Acceptance and Payment Terminal solutions.
This is a critical role for our business, we cover the full retail value chain, online and in-store, delivering a real digital journey for retailers and their customers and facilitating consumers' engagement via seamless services, on any device - with payment at the heart of the shopping experience.
You are our ideal candidate if you have a solid understanding of information security, security risk management and security governance. In this role, you will report to the regional 2nd line security officer and be located in Stockholm, Sweden.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
You will be working in a highly international team of Information Security officers, all with responsibility for different regions or countries. The team consists of 5 people currently. In Merchant Services, we are globally minded with a FinTech atmosphere. You will experience this in your everyday life as a Worldliner.
Your day-to-day responsibilities include:
Monitor, advise and support first line security services (access management, vulnerability management, security monitoring & logging, penetration testing, patch management, anti-virus management, security hardening, key & certificate management)
Perform security risk assessments in assigned business projects and monitor implementation of security recommendations to assure security operational readiness.
Lead external and internal audits and certifications
Provide input for security reporting
Promote Security awareness and training
Assist in security Incidents & Problems
Support crisis management in case of major security incidents and threats
Assure Security Risk Management on a continuous basis
Who Are We Looking For
As a successful hire, you combine a genuine interest, experience, validated skills and personal attributes in the Security domain. You possess an interest in new technologies as well as in information security and enjoy helping others.
Through collaboration with other departments in the business, you will build our reputation as a trusted partner and thought leader in the online payment space.
As our new 2nd Line Security Office these are the skills we cannot do without:
Minimum Bachelor's degree in IT, IT Security, engineering, or other related fields
Knowledge of relevant security frameworks (ISO27001, PCI)
Thorough understanding of the processing operations as well as the information systems and data security needs
Master security risk management and/or cyber security
5+ years of information security experience
It would be great if you have the following as well:
Experience/certification from cloud environments
Certificate in security (e.g. CISA, CISM, CRISC, CISSP)
Experience of PCI DSS, PCI PIN, and card payments.
Perks & Benefits
Be part of a company guided by a strong purpose to do good and recognized as top 1% of the most sustainable companies in all sectors worldwide.
Work with inspiring colleagues and be empowered to learn, grow and accelerate your career.
Health contribution
Health check - Every 2:nd year
Pension: BTP1 & BTP2
Private Health Care Insurance (Euro Accident)
Parental pay and 12 months pension during parental leave
Opportunity to hybrid working according to company standard
Benefit portal with many great offers, plus more.
Shape the Evolution
We are on an exciting journey towards the next frontiers of payments technology, and we look for big thinkers, people with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. Here you'll work with ambitious colleagues from around the world, take on unique challenges as a team, and make a real impact on the society. With an empowering culture, strong technology and extensive training opportunities, we help you accelerate your career - wherever you decide to go. Join our global team of 18,000 innovators and shape a tomorrow that is yours to own.
Learn more about life at Worldline at careers.worldline.com
We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity employer. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as an individual with a disability, or any applicable legally protected characteristics. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bambora AB
(org.nr 556233-9423), http://www.worldline.com
Hammarby Kaj 10D (visa karta
)
120 32 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8174430