Information Risk and Compliance Officer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-03-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an Information Risk and Compliance Officer to support information security and cybersecurity work in a production and logistics environment. In this role, you will work closely with senior security stakeholders and contribute to operational cybersecurity support, governance, risk-related activities, and structured documentation. The assignment suits someone who enjoys working proactively across multiple functions and turning complex security needs into clear, practical ways of working.
Job DescriptionSupport daily operational cybersecurity activities together with key information security stakeholders
Assist with IRAM assessments and follow-up activities
Prepare documentation, reports, presentations, and supporting material
Contribute to security governance, processes, and coordination activities
Review, rewrite, and improve shopfloor IT procedures and guidelines to ensure clarity, accuracy, and compliance
Collaborate with stakeholders across production, IT, maintenance, and logistics
Support analysis of how the Cyber Resilience Act impacts production and logistics operations
RequirementsExperience in information security, cybersecurity support, risk management, or compliance-related work
Experience supporting governance processes, documentation work, or coordination of security-related activities
Strong documentation and analytical skills, with the ability to structure complex information clearly
Ability to collaborate with both technical and operational stakeholders
Fluent communication skills in Swedish and English
Nice to haveISO 27000 certification or experience working with ISO 27001 frameworks
Knowledge of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)
Experience working with Cybersecurity Management Systems (CSMS)
Experience from industrial or manufacturing environments
Experience working with IT/OT environments
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7386414-1892958". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9797516