Information Officer, Section Manager Information Management
Saab AB / Datajobb / Karlskoga Visa alla datajobb i Karlskoga
2024-07-04
, Lekeberg
, Degerfors
, Nacka
, Storfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Karlskoga
, Örebro
, Lindesberg
, Karlstad
, Arboga
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
In an evolving cybersecurity environment, we at Saab are strengthening our position in the Information Domain. We are now looking for an Information Officer to lead our efforts to keep our usage of information efficient and secure.
As Dynamics Information Officer at Business Area Dynamics, you will govern how information shall be used within Business Area Dynamics. You will work closely connected to other units within Saab developing and securing our Information Landscape.
The main task is to develop, implement and sustain our Information Strategy. The work is a cross Business Area activity and calls for strong drive and collaborative capabilities. You will drive or participate in relevant development, governance and coordination initiatives building the information landscapes. The task comprises guidance of how information is used, securing efficient usage of information still within regulatory requirements. The responsibility requires collaboration with other relevant process practices on how the information strategy effects their field of operations, including collecting and evaluating business information requirements within the organization. You will cooperate with the process owners in defining and structuring the usage of information and assist in analyzing data to organize it across various categories and tools.
The role also includes a leadership responsibility where you will be the line manager for a group of Information Managers.
Your profile
In order to be successful in this role we believe that you have a strong business acumen as well as good merits within the development and governance of information systems and the ability to see the "bigger picture". In addition to this you have experience of working with security regulations such as NIST, CMMC, Cyber Essential Plus as well as privacy regulations like GDPR. You are experienced and comfortable n a leadership role and have the ability to take on great responsibility. Finally, you have proven social and communication skills.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_27468". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Dynamics AB Jobbnummer
8786792