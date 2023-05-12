Influencer Coordinator
2023-05-12
About Twistshake
Twistshake is a young, fast-growing company with big dreams. We are committed, passionate, and strive to have the most satisfied customers in the industry. We keep our decision paths short and find opportunities and solutions where others are unable to.
We're offering niched and award-winning baby products with dedication towards attractive design, safety and quality. In a short period of time, we have disrupted the baby feeding market through our innovative and smart feeding products for children aged 0-4 years and our products are sold in over 90 countries.
But we are not done yet. Our journey has just begun, and we are now looking for new passengers. Are you the person we are looking for?
Your future
• Driving sales via influencer collaborations in a fast-paced environment
• Work towards sales goals and other KPI's
• Negotiating with influencers and agents
• Analyze influencers, collaborations and result
• You will have an important role for the whole Twistshake team and make a difference at work
Your past and your skills
• Result driven and competitive
• Numbers driven
• Very good computer skills
• Fluent in English
• High negotiations skills
• Good at communicate in text
• Ability to meet tight deadlines
• You are a problem-solver
• +1 year experience with Influencer Marketing
What we offer
We offer you to be a part of a dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment with fantastic colleagues, staff activities and great career opportunities. We also offer occupational pension, yearly wellness allowance, healthcare insurance and other benefits.
The position is located in Västerås with start as soon as possible. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
