Industrial PhD - learning-based approaches in autonomous transportation
2023-07-14
We hope you are a young talent who has recently finished your master's program or is about to graduate in the next few months! Perhaps you are looking for a PhD position at a top university while remaining close to the industry in order to understand real-world problems? Please continue reading if this is you.
The goal of the PhD project
Have you ever driven through an area using a digital map and seen a change in the environment that the map has not yet captured? In this project, you will address such situations for Scanias autonomous vehicles. Your goal in this PhD project is to use vehicle onboard sensors to detect changes in road infrastructure compared to our digital map and eventually update the map. This will entail matching and associating data acquired by the vehicle's sensors with a priori map information using machine learning techniques, statistical approaches, and other cutting-edge technology.
Your teams
Your team at Scania is responsible for creating an accurate and updated digital map of the environment.
You will join a team that is energetic and ambitious, with research engineers who like collaborating on great ideas. They will support you in developing your ideas and incorporating them into the Scania solution.
Not only will you have excellent team support at Scania, but you will also be a PhD student in the Robotics, Perception, and Learning (RPL) division at KTH, Royal Institute of Technology, where Prof. Patric Jensfelt and his team will lead you through your PhD.
You will be engaged by Scania on a permanent basis with the same advantages as any other Scania employee, while concurrently being associated with KTH as a PhD student. Isn't this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity? Scania can assist you in finding your dream career after you complete your PhD dissertation.
Your profile
• You hold a Master of Engineering degree (or equivalent) in applied mathematics, computer science, machine learning, robotics, engineering physics, electrical engineering, or a related technical science or engineering subject, or you are about to obtain one in the upcoming months, October at the latest.
• Solid theoretical knowledge of object tracking, multi-sensor odometry, localization, mapping, SLAM, sensor fusion, signal processing, or machine learning.
• Experience with deep learning frameworks and architectures.
• Strong coding skills and the ability to demonstrate theoretical results through running software on robotic platforms.
• Fluency in English, both in writing and speech
If you consider this to be your dream job and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Our offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support. We offer permanent relocation support for foreign applicants.
Looking forward to hearing from you, feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions.
Your future manager,
Mansoureh Jesmani, Maps and localization team, +46 (0)8 553 503 59, mansoureh.jesmani@scania.com
Application
Apply with a CV, cover letter, and copies of your education certificate and/or transcript (don't forget to attach them ). The final application date is August 14, 2023. As the position offers full-time employment at Scania, a background check might be conducted.
