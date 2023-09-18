Industrial Engineer - Battery Factory
2023-09-18
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.The electrification trend within the automotive business is moving rapidly. For P&L this means that we need to prepare for ramping up the production of electrical vehicles and help Scania to become more sustainable. One major component in an electrical vehicle is the high-voltage cable harnesses (VCB cables).
We are now looking for an Industrial Engineer who wants to join our team with a focus on enabling Scania's electrification journey. The products are completely new for Scania and we, together with our colleagues in R&D and Purchasing, are developing a product that will be critical for Scania's fulfillment of the Science-based targets to achieve a sustainable future. If you want to be part of a great, tight-knit team, working toward a more sustainable future, we welcome you to join us!
Your role
You will work as an Industrial Engineer in a team working with high-voltage cable harnesses. You will apply the PEIP process (Production Equipment Investment Process) and make sure we have the best possible equipment for the production process. You will work with improvements and optimizations, always striving to improve the existing production machinery.
Responsibilities
• Participate in the product development project and lead own sub-projects related to machine installations.
• Participate in the purchasing process to acquire a new production line. Work includes writing specifications of requirements, RFQ, analysis of layouts, concepts, and other production-related material.
• Conduct analysis, risk assessments, and other evaluations following our investment process
• Supplier contact, set up acceptance test for suppliers (SAT, FAT), and follow up on other Scania-specific demands towards decided supplier.
• Prepare and execute the installation plan with the final supplier
• The project is following Scania's investment process for equipment (PEIP) and a technical regulation handbook for suppliers (TFP).
Experience
Scania Technician, Bachelor or Master of Science degree and a minimum 3 years of experience in Industrial Engineering or similar work experience are necessary for the role. Knowledge of Scania production's processes and work methods for investments are highly valued. Work experience within production and automation is essential as well as a professional level of spoken and written English. Swedish language proficiency is also regarded positively.
Your profile
The role will require you to be structured in your work to keep track of your deliveries and to be able to present status, deviations, and solutions in the intended forum. To succeed and thrive with us, you need to be flexible as everyday life can be unpredictable, you are solution-focused and want to find the best practice to develop the organisation, and you need to be a team player because we need to have good cooperation with other colleagues in production technology, group managers and operators in production, maintenance personnel, quality engineers and R&D.
More information
If you would like to know more about the vacancies, please contact
Emir Mustafic, emir.mustafic@scania.com
, interim group manager for Industrial Engineering at VCB production, or
Linda Edman, linda.edman@scania.com
, Workshop Manager Engineering at the battery factory production.
Application
Your application should contain a personal letter, a CV, and copies of your grades. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. Selections and interviews will be held continuously during the application period. A background check might be conducted for this position. Please apply as soon as possible at scania.com/career, but at the latest the 1st of October, 2023.
JobID: 20234825
