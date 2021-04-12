Industrial Electrician - Northvolt Labs AB Västerås - Elkraftsjobb i Västerås

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Northvolt Labs AB Västerås

Northvolt Labs AB Västerås / Elkraftsjobb / Västerås2021-04-12We are looking for electricians to join Northvolt Labs in Västerås and our Manufacturing team. You will get the unique opportunity to be part of installation, commissioning and later on the maintenance of Northvolt Labs. When old technology is phased out and overtaken by electrification in the coming years, batteries are going to become the differentiating factor. With increasing technology differentiation and growth of R&D efforts from sophisticated customers, especially in the automotive industry, our strategy with Northvolt Labs in Västerås is to provide a facility for them to develop their own design, then test, industrialize and qualify it, before taking it to large-scale production.Northvolt Labs is a cutting-edge demonstration line and R&D center that will enable fully process representative manufacturing and allow a faster and more efficient time to market for unique formulations, cell formats and technology. Time has come to ramp up the recruitment of Production Engineers, Shift Leaders, Material Engineers, Operators, Technicians and Maintenance Engineers among other positions. Exciting times comes ahead and you will get the opportunity to create the future of energy. You work according to Northvolt values, routines, budget, management system and plan. A safe operation production line is our highest priority.Daily work with improvement regarding safety and secure that rules and regulations are followed within the discipline.In close co-operation with the rest of the team you will work with start-up, programming, set-up and maintenance of our electrical process-, drive- and PLC systems.This role will work closely with the installation and commissioning all the way to practical completion. You get the opportunity to be part of setting up the maintenance of Northvolt Labs.Development and execution of preventive and predictive maintenance within the discipline.Work with troubleshooting, optimization and root cause problem elimination for process and equipment.Document repairs that has been done and the needed preventive actions.Reviewing technical proposals and approving the solutions from a maintenance perspective.Together with the rest of the team the electrician is a key person to optimize the reliability of the plant with continuous work to minimize downtime and maximize quality output.This role includes on call duty.Skills & RequirementsMinimum three years electrical gymnasium or corresponding competence with your experience.It 's qualifying if you earlier have worked with or has experience from programming of e.g. ABB 800xA or Siemens PCS7.3 years of safety experience from process industry working with permit procedures, Lock Out Tag Out, near miss reporting, safety audits, maintenance audits and daily following up on safety actions.3 years of experience from Process Industry (battery/paper mill/food/ chemicals/microelectronics/oil & gas/medicals processing or similar)3 years of working with process control systemsExperience of equipment, piping, pumps, valves, control tools, chemicals, electronics.Administrative competence,ERP, work orders, mail, incident reporting.Understands how to utilize the equipment in order to run efficient manufacturing with optimization of energy and costs.Good English both written and oral skills.Basic Swedish and other languages skills is seen as a plus.Work with process evaluation and documentation.High work ethic, multi-tasker, strong analytical ability and attention to details, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges and grit.Passionate and purpose driven, we work for a more sustainable future.2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31Northvolt Labs AB VästeråsLundaleden 4872136 Västerås5686631