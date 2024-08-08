Industrial Automation Engineer
Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla elektronikjobb i Skellefteå
2024-08-08
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB i Skellefteå
, Boden
, Gävle
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
You will be part of the engineering team commissioning and ramping up the factory automation and production systems.
You will be working intimately with Process, Maintenance, Production and Software Engineering Teams, responsible for the higher-level system such as MES, ERP and PLM.
The production environment has very high demands on cleanness, up-time to reach the set quality level, production efficiency and traceability. It will require a combination of proven technologies and design of new innovative solutions. We will work with the best solution providers globally.
In general, you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging automation projects with very high demand on accuracy and scale.
Specifically, you have a deep understanding and hands-on experience of integrating very diverse, complex, equipment into higher automation layers developing some of the most advanced control systems in the world. You work symbiotically with the Plant Design and Manufacturing Engineering teams, translating their inputs into crisp specifications and orchestrating the execution in an ecosystem of external suppliers and own developers.
Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Develop, maintain and implement the automation system in the factory.
• Commissioning of new equipment
• Fault finding as part of the maintenance procedure
• Work together with the Industrial Automation System Design team to test and verify upgrades and test applications.
• Be part of the team that will give our operations team the tools to run the most advanced and efficient production factory in the world.
• Review Engineering Design Documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, Logic diagrams, Test Cases, Test Records)
• Implement, test and commission systems in the aforementioned technologies Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-07
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB
(org.nr 556854-7466)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
8829206