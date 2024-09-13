Incident Manager
2024-09-13
PostNord Group AB is a leading provider of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region.
The Nordic Support department is responsible for enabling and ensuring the service management in Group function IT. The unit contributes with designing processes, concepts and implementing them in the service management areas to ensure that the processes provide desired business result.
Position Overview:
Do you want to be part of a dynamic and rapidly changing environment at one of the Nordic region 's largest companies? If you work in IT Service Management and are interested in deveoping IT processes this is the job for you!
In the role as Incident Manager, you will be responsible for maintaining the standards, rules and policies for IT Incident management. The primary objective is to restore normal IT service operation as quickly as possible when an incident has occurred and minimize the adverse impact on business operations. The goal is to have a structured way of working that ensures that agile teams and vendors can easily solve incidents.
Key Responsibilities:
- Ensure continuous progress by driving and following up on high-priority and escalated incidents.
- Collaborate with Technical Resolution Groups to diagnose and resolve complex issues.
- Ensure incidents are managed according to agreed processes and procedures, reporting any deviations.
- Coordinate incident responses to ensure swift resolution and minimal service impact.
- Maintain effective communication with stakeholders, providing updates and translating technical details into understandable information.
- Document incidents and response actions in incident reports for future reference and continuous improvement.
- Monitor incident trends and provide feedback to problem management.
- Participate in on-call duty for a week every 8 weeks.
We are looking for you who have
- Minimum 5 years of work with proven experience in incident management or a related role
- University degree or similar, in relevant field (Computer Science or technology/IT).
Strong understanding of incident management principles, methodologies, and best practices (e.g., ITIL).
- Leadership, communication, and decision-making skills, with the ability to remain calm and focused under pressure.
- Proficiency in incident management tools and software (e.g; Jira Service Management)
- English in speaking and writing.
System requirement:
- JIRA SM
- Microsoft Office (including visio)
- Sharepoint
Meritorious experience:
- Certification in incident management (e.g., ITIL Incident Management Practitioner) is a plus.
- Incident Management experience preferably in a technology or cybersecurity environment.
- Familiarity with incident response frameworks (e.g., NIST, ISO 27035) is desirable.
We belive you are a person that is thorough, analytical and easy to get acquaninted with and learn new systems. Your way of working is inclusive, structured and responsible. You thrive in a challenging environment and even if the work is at a high pace you are able to prioritize job tasks independently.
You are communicative and easy to collaborate with, and are unpretentious in your way of creating and nurturing long-term relationships. You are willing to share knowledge as well as learn new skills.
We Offer You:
- Work in a Nordic and dynamic environment
- Wellness allowance & access to the office 's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord 's own personnel foundation https://www.postnordplus.com/
- Great occupational pension terms
- Great development opportunities
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at https://group.postnord.com
Welcome with your application. Selection is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. In this recruitment, PostNord collaborates with Experis IT, which has extensive experience in recruiting IT specialists and managers. If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Recruitment Consultants Carina Eyoma at mailto:carina.eyoma@se.experis.com, +46 73-086 22 75 and Pia Boström mailto:pia.bostrom@se.experis.com, +46 70-3146866
, +46 73-086 22 75 and Pia Boström mailto:pia.bostrom@se.experis.com
, +46 70-3146866
We look forward to receive your application! The last application date, 2024-10-14
For union representatives, visit: https://group.postnord.com/sv/karriar/fragor-och-svar/facklig-kontakt/
