In-Store Marketing Specialist
AB Electrolux / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
The European Retail & Shopper Marketing team is looking for an In-Store Retail Marketing Specialist to cover for a maternity leave. You will define, develop and coordinate the activation of Retail Marketing initiatives In-Store (materials, tools and mechanics) across Europe.
You will provide toolkits and guidelines for digital and traditional POS material and artwork for go-to-market activities, with a clear focus on strengthening the position of the Electrolux and AEG brands with consumers and retailers. Your goal will be to optimize the shopper experience at retail stores to maximize sales conversion for the prioritized categories.
Key responsibilities:
• Project manage In-Store marketing campaign creation and activation from concept development to master artworks together with agency.
• Secure the delivery of tools and assets according to go live timings.
• Work closely with the Category Marketing Managers to support key product launches.
• Coordinate agency partners work (briefing, project management, follow up on performance).
• Leverage on consumer data and testing tools to optimize the execution of marketing assets In-Store.
• Track and evaluate the effectiveness of In-Store marketing activities, strive for continuous improvements (data driven approach).
• Establish cross-functional collaborations with Consumer Insights team, Content team, Trade Marketing Operation and the larger Marketing team, to create a seamless consumer experience (online/offline).
• Support / direct communication and information flow between the various marketing and sales teams.
• Make sure, along with cross functional collaboration with Trade Marketing, that tools and assets are effectively leveraged by Cluster at EU level.
• Participate, when needed, to CMAP Quarterly Cluster Calls to inform and challenge countries on In-Store Best Practices
Who you are:
Consumer-Driven. You are passionate about the consumer marketing and understanding new consumer behaviours. You keep the consumer top of mind, bringing an outside-in perspective.
Change agent. You act as a change leader and leverage your experience and insights to educate, inspire and motivate your colleagues to drive transformation and deliver better consumer experiences and business performance.
Data and performance driven. Leveraging data and driving optimization comes naturally to you, and you are results and performance driven.
Creative problem solver. You are analytically strong and able to idea ways to overcome obstacles.
Energetic. Your enthusiasm is infectious, inspires, and engages your colleagues and collaborators to achieve, deliver, be accountable and own their work. You will also have the passion essential to delivering results in both the short and long term.
Integrity and respect. You maintain high standards of honesty and trustworthiness and consider ethical implications of issues and decisions.
Open. You encourage cross-collaboration, leveraging diversity and encouraging open feedback. You are a team player, able to strongly influence and work in a cross-functional team as well as a matrix organization Minimum requirements.
• Preferred Degree in Marketing. * 3+ years of experience in retail- / shopper- / trade marketing, or other relevant fields preferably in consumer goods. * Experience in working within international and multicultural teams * Fluent in English, both speaking and writing, additional languages are meritorious Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-25
E-post: Global.Internships@electrolux.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB (org nr 556222-8683) Jobbnummer
8265982