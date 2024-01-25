Immigration Consultant
2024-01-25
SWEDEN RELOCATORS AB is a rapidly expanding relocation company seeking highly skilled individuals to join our team. Our company specializes in providing relocation services to a diverse range of clients worldwide through our user-friendly online portal, conveniently accessible via our website. We cater to international employees who are either relocating to or from Sweden. If you possess exceptional abilities in filling out visa application forms and handling administrative tasks related to migration and relocation processing, we encourage you to apply for this position.
To be considered for this role, you must have a proven track record in administration work, demonstrating your ability to effectively manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Responsibilities:
As an Administrative Specialist, you will be responsible for directly liaising with clients through our online portal, providing them with exceptional customer support services throughout their ongoing application process. Additionally, you will be responsible for coordinating with our Relocators partners and Logistics partners to oversee the seamless execution of our client's relocation journey. This role will primarily involve client-based tasks, requiring you to efficiently manage the relocation process for individual and corporate clients.
Candidates with previous experience in Canadian, New Zealand, and Australian immigration programs are especially encouraged to apply, as they will be able to commence work immediately.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-24
E-post: jobs@swedenrelocators.se Omfattning
