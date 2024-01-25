Network & Security Architect To Scania
2024-01-25
We are looking for you who are an experienced architect within Network & Security and with an interest in SD-Wan, Fortinet solutions and WAN Security.
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements. Do you want to be a part of our journey?
WE OFFER
This is an opportunity to join our network team "Commercial Operations & WAN", a part of Enterprise Network Services within Scania. We provide WAN and SD-WAN connectivity around the world where Scania is present. We are responsible for the whole lifecycle, from requirements analyses to implementation, maintenance and support. Scania's business is changing over time - globalization, digitalization and mobility are examples of trends that are affecting our business environment. To support Scania's transformation, we are in a changing journey, from WAN to SD-WAN, changing the traffic flow from MPLS to Internet as a carrier.
We are a diverse team comprising of Architects, Fortinet Specialists, Product Owner, and Managed Service Teams. We work cross-functional with other network teams in order to deliver a complete network experience to our end users. We also work with internal colleagues from other parts of our IT organization and strategic partners/suppliers to provide modern and cost-effective solutions to our global business stakeholders across 70+ countries. We play a vital role in setting the digital roadmap & architecture and moving towards the set architectural direction. We value diverse backgrounds and experiences and like to work in an open atmosphere.
We offer a fantastic team culture and flexible work environment that is highly appreciated among our co-workers. Besides working in an international context with smart colleagues, you will have the opportunity to influence our digital ambition and drive the WAN and SD-WAN Architecture journey forward. You will work in an environment where ideas are encouraged, and experimentation and innovation are seen as backbone for success.
YOU WILL
In your role as architect you will help driving the Scania modern site journey, using Fortinet as a global evolving service at Scania local sites. As technical lead within your area you will be responsible to make sure that we design and implement needed capabilities in a fast pace and with quality. You will work as part of a dynamic team where we have experts with a deep Scania expertise, and also collaborate with partners and other architects and experts in other teams. You will prioritize the overall picture and take part in driving Scania towards a modern functional and secure environment.
YOU ARE
You are an experienced architect within network & security area and you have:
Network Security Skills (mainly within next generation Firewalls)
Networking skills to understand the basics of Wireless and Switches
WAN skills (routing, MPLS, VPN over Internet)
Good communication skills in English
As a person you have a great commitment and a drive to deliver and improve. You are structured, self-propelled, and enjoy working in change and with new tech towards a long-term goal. You are good at communicating and collaborating with others. You are not afraid of taking up a debate for a subject you feel strongly for.
It is an advantage with a university degree within IT area as well as great interest and experience in working with agile methods for system development. It is also good if you have Fortinet knowledge with Fortigate, FortiSwitches and FortiAP and knowledge in API development to be able to work with automation.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Do you feel that the above sounds interesting and fits well with your experiences and ambitions? Then you are welcome to submit your application. In this recruitment we cooperate with Nexer Recruit. If you want to know more, contact recruitment consultant Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
, or +46703018279.
ABOUT SCANIA
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,200 trucks, 5,000 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 170 billion, of which over 22 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Ersättning
